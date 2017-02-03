h1

The Greens have the best YouGov party favourability ratings – Paul Nuttall’s UKIP the worst

February 3rd, 2017

As I indicated in last post I’m knocked out with after effects of a nasty cold and am feeling very sorry for my myself so won’t be doing much analysis.

We’ve now the the latest YouGov favourability ratings and the net figures for the parties appear in the chart.

The next section of the polling will be published over the weekend.

Mike Smithson




Posted in Coalition | No Comments »


h1

More gloomy by-election news for UKIP and the LD surge continues

February 3rd, 2017

I’m just recovering from a nasty cold which has really knocked me out so not much time for analysis.

Mike Smithson




Posted in Coalition | No Comments »

h1

Local By-Election Preview : February 2nd 2017

February 2nd, 2017

(Uttoxeter) Town on East Staffordshire (Con defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Labour 12, Liberal Democrat 1, United Kingdom Independence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 11)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Conservatives 1,819, 1,543 (53%)
Labour 1,138, 995 (33%)
Green Party 501 (15%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 22,850 (37%) LEAVE 39,266 (63%) on a turnout of 74%
Candidates duly nominated: Phillip Hudson (Con), Zdzislaw Krupski (Lab), Norman Muir (UKIP)
Weather at close of polls: Clear, 9°C
Estimate: Conservative HOLD

Brinsworth and Catcliffe (Lab defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat) and Dinnington (UKIP defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat) on Rotherham
Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 48, United Kingdom Independence Party 14, Independent 1 (Labour majority of 33)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 44,115 (32%) LEAVE 93,272 (68%) on a turnout of 70%
Result of wards at last election (2016) : Emboldened denotes elected

Brinsworth and Catcliffe
Labour 1,764, 1,288, 1,070 (43%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 1,190 E (29%)
Liberal Democrat 637 (16%)
Conservative 480 (12%)
Candidates duly nominated: Shabana Ahmed (Lab), Adam Carter (Lib Dem), John Oliver (Con), Steve Webster (UKIP), Bex Whyman (Green)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 10°C
Estimate: Too close to call between Labour and Liberal Democrats

Dinnington
Labour 1,012, 913, 827 (28%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 954 (26%)
Independents 795, 657, 620 (22%)
Conservative 492 (14%)
Green Party 380 (11%)
Candidates duly nominated: David Foulstone (Green), Jean Hart (Ind), Lee Hunter (UKIP), Christopher Middleton (Con), Steven Scott (Ind), Dave Smith (Ind), Stephen Thornley (Lib Dem), John Vjestica (Lab)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 9°C
Estimate: Too close to call between Labour, UKIP and Liberal Democrats

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



Posted in By elections | No Comments »

h1

It’s blindingly obvious that Paul Nuttall is a scouser so why try to hide it?

February 2nd, 2017

Now Nuttall risks being disqualified as an MEP

The last time an elected MP was kicked out by the courts was LAB’s Phil Woolas in 2010. The notorious leaflets his team produced were ruled to be an illegal practice where there’s a maximum of 3 year disqualification from holding elected office.

The Nuttall move relates directly to what he signed of on the nomination form which would, if proved, be regarded a more serious corrupt practice with a maximum of a 5 year ban.

The latest development is that the police have been called in – see here.

Even if Nuttall fails to win the seat action could still be taken against him and he could be barred from being an MEP.

Meanwhile there’s been a Leave.EU poll in the seat which I’ll cover if an when I’m confident that it is a proper survey with a representative sample.

Mike Smithson




Posted in By elections, UKIP | No Comments »

h1

Lucian Fletcher on the latest Northern Ireland assembly poll

February 2nd, 2017

Arlene Foster’s personal ratings fall through the floor, but the DUP will bank on fear of a Sinn Fein First Minister to keep their position as lead party in Northern Ireland Assembly

The first LucidTalk opinion poll ahead of the 2017 Northern Ireland Assembly election has been published and one of the most obvious headlines is just how few people are planning on switching their first preference votes, despite the calamitous collapse of the Stormont Executive.

The DUP is down to 26%, just three points lower than they received in 2016. Sinn Fein is at 25%, up one.

This poll will be immediately pounced upon by the DUP and will adorn leaflets all over Northern Ireland as they seek to hammer home their message: “Vote DUP or the Shinners get First Minister”.

In fact, leaving aside the joint nature of the OFMDFM, the current boundaries make it highly unlikely that Sinn Fein will get more seats than the DUP unless they are well ahead in vote share.

The main Opposition parties UUP, SDLP and Alliance are all seeing a small uptick in their poll positions but not to anything like the extent that they would have hoped for, given the reasons for this election.

The leadership approval ratings are interesting. Arlene Foster, former First Minister, is at 22%. The most popular leader is Alliance chief Naomi Long, at 52%. All other party leaders enjoy ratings in the 40s. That the DUP remain as the lead party suggests that the St Andrews amendment over the nomination of First Minister is acting as a firewall for DUP support.

Respected unionist political commentator Alex Kane has also suggested that this race for the First Minister being so ‘close’ on this poll could shift some voters to both the DUP and Sinn Fein. There are more polls to come before the election, which could give some indication as to how far this descends to the usual orange/green headcount.

There is more analysis to be done in terms of transfers. Indications are being hinted at by LucidTalk that there is evidence that some people are more willing to vote tactically against the Executive, rather than along community lines. If the Greens and Alliance rack up decent totals in their weaker areas, so all their transfers are at full value, this could help UUP and SDLP. That final seat in most constituencies might end up being swung for one of the smaller parties. But without a move away from the DUP to UUP to a much greater extent than this poll suggests, the damage done to the DUP will be little more than a flesh wound.

I would suggest that the UUP and SDLP will be quietly devastated by this poll. The mud is being flung at the Executive, the DUP in particular, and is sticking, but most voters are so tribal that they just don’t care. The over-riding feeling is to beat the other side. Corruption is not seen as being quite so bad, as long it’s on ‘our side’.

One staunch unionist told me last week that the money thrown at ‘community halls’ by the DUP’s Paul Givan was well-deserved because ‘the Shinners gave loads to the GAA before’. This mindset is really difficult to grasp from Great Britain. We find it shocking. But this cynical self-interest or ‘cute hoorism’ is something that people in Ireland (both in NI and the Republic) really understand.

So what are my thoughts on the politics from this poll?

I think the DUP would end up somewhere around the 30 (key Petition of Concern number) mark, SF a few back, UUP and SDLP both losing seats with the SDLP worst off. Alliance will probably hold on to their 8 and others will lap up a few.

As I say, it might all look a little better for the SDLP and UUP once transfers are taken into account, but I wouldn’t be holding my breath.Both the UUP and SDLP have internal discontent issues. An election in these circumstances which produces nothing tangible for them could be disastrous.

Lucian Fletcher

Lucian Fletcher is a long standing contributor to PB who lives in Northern Ireland.



Posted in Guest slot, Northern Ireland, Pollsters/polling | No Comments »

h1

NEW PB/Polling Matters podcast: May trouncing Corbyn in the polls and why we shouldn’t take the Northern Ireland peace process for granted

February 1st, 2017

This week’s podcast is split into two parts.

On the first part of the show, Keiran is joined by Nicholas Whyte to discuss the upcoming elections in Northern Ireland and the potential impact of Brexit on the province. Nicholas is an expert in politics and elections in Northern Ireland and a visiting professor at Ulster University and has a blunt warning for anyone that is complacent about the peace process there.

On the second half of the show, Keiran is joined by Leo Barasi to discuss the latest Polling Matters / Opinium survey looking at how the two main party leaders (Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn) are perceived. You can see the headline figures above. The survey poses 6 statements to respondents about the party leaders and asks whether they agree or disagree with them. The scores above indicate the ‘net agree’ score achieved, meaning the score you get when you subtract the percentage that disagree from the percentage that agree. Respondents were able to say ‘neither’ or ‘don’t know’ but those scores are not included in the net figure – which is standard practice in such surveys. The survey was conducted over the weekend – which it should be said was not a great one for May given the Trump headlines.

Podcast

Follow today’s podcast guests
@keiranpedley
@nwbrux
@leobarasi



Posted in Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland, Podcasts | No Comments »

h1

Latest French presidential polling has one-time odds-favourite Francois Fillon failing to make the final two

February 1st, 2017

As a Macron Backer I’d like to see other surveys showing same picture

There’s no doubt what’s what’s become known as Penelopegate is having a big impact on assessments about who is going to win. The right-wing French Republican candidate has been dominating there polls and betting ever since he won the nomination in November but over the past few days there’s been a huge turnaround.

It’s now being suggested that Fillon is damaged goods and might have to be replaced.

What I find amazing is that French political scandals are generally about money – not sex.

This is how the BBC’s Hugh Schofield is reporting it:

“”There is a growing feeling that the party needs to cut off the gangrene before it spreads,” the political columnist at Les Echos newspaper, Cecile Cornudet, told me.

Because the damage is already visible. Today Les Echos has an opinion poll which for the first time shows Francois Fillon failing to make it to round two of the presidential election in April-May.

The political advantage falls to two people: Marine Le Pen for the Front National, of course, for whom the scandal is more grist to the populist mill.
But more importantly perhaps, the main beneficiary is the modernising former minister Emmanuel Macron.

In two different scenarios posited by Les Echos (the presence or absence of another centrist candidate Francois Bayrou) Emmanuel Macron knocks Mr Fillon into third place..”.

This is only one poll. The big question is whether others will follow.

.

Mike Smithson




Posted in Betting, Pollsters/polling | No Comments »

h1

More data from today’s Trump visit YouGov polling

February 1st, 2017



Posted in Donald Trump | No Comments »

« Previous Entries
Next Page »