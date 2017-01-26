h1

There’s an argument for saying that REMAINers feel more strongly about BREXIT than Leavers

January 26th, 2017

BREXIT appears to have the least salience with LAB voters & C2DEs

One of those involved in the LDs recent successes observed to me recently they were finding that those opposed to BREXIT have much stronger feelings about the issue than those who aren’t. In many ways this is understandable because they are against the status quo and everything is moving towards the UK leaving the EU.

I’ve been pondering over this for some time and have been looking for polling that might support or dismiss the notion. I think that the above might be what I’ve been looking for.

Each month for 40 years Ipsos MORI has been operating a totally unique poll – its Issues Index. On this those sampled are simply asked face to face “What do you see as the main/other important issues facing Britain today?”. They are given the time to respond and can name any number of things that come into heads.

Because of the unprompted nature of the approach this has been regarded over the decades as one of the best tests of the salience of issues without the question wording itself having an impact on the responses. This has stood the test of time.

It is not only the party splits that are interesting in the chart above but the socio-economic group responses as well. The ABC1s are much more likely to regard BREXIT as a key issue than C2DEs.

This might be the key to the Stoke Central by-election.

Mike Smithson




Posted in BREXIT | No Comments »


h1

Just released: Latest PB/Polling Matter podcast with its exclusive Opinium poll findings on BREXIT

January 25th, 2017

Was the referendum decision right or wrong?

On this week’s podcast, Keiran is joined by Labour blogger and political activist Jade Azim and Addin365 CEO and tech entrepreneur Suzy Dean to discuss the recent women’s march, feminism and whether Britain made a mistake in deciding to leave the European Union.

This week’s podcast was particularly lively as Suzy and Jade hold very different views on feminism and Brexit. Jade attended the recent march in London and voted Remain whilst Suzy doubts what marching will achieve and strongly supported the Leave campaign.

Also discussed on this week’s show is the latest Polling Matters / Opinium survey which asked the public whether Britain had made the right decision in voting to leave the E.U.

Follow today’s guests here

@keiranpedley

@jadefrancesazim

@dean_of_suzy



Posted in Coalition | No Comments »

h1

This YouGov US polling says an awful lot about current US politics and its worrying

January 25th, 2017



Posted in Donald Trump, WHITE HOUSE RACE | No Comments »

h1

GE 2015 single constituency polling: Remember when 5 consecutive surveys had Clegg being unseated

January 25th, 2017

The numbers caused LAB to focus on the DPM when they could have been saving Balls

There’s been a fair bit of discussion about how difficult single seat polling is and I was reminded on Twitter this morning of the polling at GE2015 of Sheffield Hallam. The numbers are above. Five consecutive polls had LAB ahead.

As can be seen there was a pretty consistent picture that the then DPM,, who still arouses excitement amongst red tribalists, was in trouble and no end of activists poured into the seat when they could have served their party far better elsewhere.

I often wonder if other marginals in Yorkshire might have had different outcomes if EdM’s party hadn’t been distracted appeared to be a compulsive need “punish Clegg.” More fool them.

The reason single seat polling is so challenging is that it an be hard finding a sample that is large enough. This can’t really be done online and almost all such polls are by phone.

I don’t expect to see many single seat polls in this parliament.

Mike Smithson




Posted in General Election, Pollsters/polling | No Comments »

h1

LAB might be struggling in Stoke but don’t risk your money based on this so called “poll”

January 25th, 2017



Posted in Betting, By elections | No Comments »

h1

Big news in the French Presidential race is that odds-on favourite Fillon could be involved in financial scandal

January 24th, 2017

Fillon no longer odds-on



Posted in Betting, France | No Comments »

h1

LAB might get a Stoke Central boost by NOT having Tristram Hunt as their candidate

January 24th, 2017

Why my money’s NOT going on Paul Nuttall

Over the past week there’s been a rush to bet on UKIP in the Stoke Central by-election. This has gathered apace and now the best you can get is about 11/8. This has been driven by the demographics of the seat, the way it went so strongly for LEAVE at the referendum, and the fact that the leader of UKIP has decided to be the candidate.

I’m not convinced and think that LAB is still within a good chance of holding it. The betting pattern looks very similar to the Oldham West by-election in December 2015 which is not too far from Heywood & Middleton where the purples came within a whisker in 2014. The assumption at Oldham was that Corbyn becoming Labour leader made the red team vulnerable. UKIP tried to make him the issue but LAB selected a JC-sceptic as candidate who was also the well respected local Council leader. The effect was that LAB increased their vote by 7%.

Having Paul Nuttall as a candidate might be a mixed blessing. Clearly he will act as a spearhead for UKIP volunteers and activists but he will suffer from not being a local and in Westminster by elections a solid link to the constituency can matter enormously.

The Labour shortlist it appears, consists of contenders with strong local links. That will be in contrast to both Nuttall and the outgoing MP, Tristram Hunt. Amidst much controversy he was “parachuted” into the seat at GE2010 and this created a lot of resentment. That the turnout at GE2015 was below 50% and the smallest in the entire country has been partly attributed to this.

The current form by-election team, the LDs, have got onto this feeling of detachment – just look at their leaflet above and the message “Labour have taken us for granted”.

The Tories do not seem to be making Stoke Central a priority but you cant assume that UKIP will pick up their votes.

Mike Smithson




Posted in Betting, By elections | No Comments »

h1

Theresa May loses her battle to be able to invoke Article 50 without an Act of Parliament

January 24th, 2017



Posted in Article 50 | No Comments »

« Previous Entries
Next Page »