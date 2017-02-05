h1

The enthusiasm gap that spells doom for Corbyn and Labour

February 5th, 2017

Tory voters love May whereas Labour voters are lukewarm towards Corbyn and that’s bad news for Labour explains Keiran Pedley

On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast we unveiled some new data courtesy of Opinium. Respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed with 6 statements related to Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn. By subtracting the number that disagreed with each statement from the number that agreed we could create a ‘net agree’ score for analysis purposes. The results made grim reading for Labour. May trounced Corbyn overall on a range of measures from strength, capability and electability and also being likeable and ‘in touch’ with people’s concerns too.

The above chart summarises these findings at an overall level and has been doing the rounds on social media this week. The sea of red for Corbyn is obviously not good. However, the really worrying numbers for Labour come when we look at the scores cut by Conservative and Labour voters. These are below.

Some of Theresa May’s numbers are astonishingly strong. The +86 score for ‘is a capable Prime Minister’ means that 88% of Conservative voters agree with this statement and just 2% disagree. In fact, when we look across the range of statements asked, the largest number of Conservatives you can get to disagree with one of these statements about May is the 5% that disagree that she ‘understands the concerns of people like me’.

In contrast, Corbyn’s numbers among Labour voters are much more varied. They generally like him, understand what he stands for and think he is in-touch (though not to the extent that Conservatives think these things of May). However, real doubts persist over his strength as a leader, capability as a Prime Minister and whether he can win a General Election. On the latter point, 32% agree and 35% disagree that Corbyn ‘has a good chance of leading Labour to victory at the next General Election’.

Labour is on the brink, so what happens now?

The upshot of these numbers is that whilst Conservatives are fully behind Theresa May, Labour voters lack confidence in Jeremy Corbyn. This is startling when we consider that Labour is languishing in the upper 20s in the polls and obviously needs to increase its support to avoid annihilation at the next election whenever it comes. It seems obvious, if it wasn’t already, that a change of leadership is needed. Whilst a new leader would not solve some of Labour’s more fundamental problems, it would at least give them a chance to solve them.

Could a change happen? It doesn’t seem likely any time soon. The PLP won’t risk challenging Corbyn again in a hurry. However, it is interesting that many on the left seem to be losing faith in Corbyn and drifting away from him. In private, many on the left support Clive Lewis taking over. In practice, manufacturing the circumstances where that happens is difficult. Corbyn’s opponents are better off waiting it out. Against my better judgement my hunch is Corbyn won’t lead Labour into the 2020 General Election but it will have to be his choice and that makes the timing of any change hard to predict.

Keiran Pedley

Keiran Pedley tweets about politics and polling at @Keiranpedley. Listen to the latest PB/Polling Matters podcast on the upcoming election in Northern Ireland, impact of Brexit on the province and the above poll below.



When Corbyn first became leader he said winning back Scotland would be a priority, SLAB are now in third place, 12% behind the Tories

February 5th, 2017

From the graphic above, you can see how Scottish Labour have been eclipsed, a little over three years ago, Labour were polling 45%, now they have a third of that support, most of the collapse happened long before Corbyn became leader. I wonder if the Scottish precedent is playing on the minds of Labour MPs in England and Wales who find themselves on the wrong side of events after another referendum.

Ruth Davidson must be chuffed to see her party now essentially have swapped places with Labour after the 2015 general election. It is astonishing to think when David Cameron became Tory leader, the Tories had forty fewer Scottish MPs than Labour, now it appears very likely that at the next general election the Tories will have more Scottish MPs than Labour.

The SNP will also be quite delighted with this polling, we are now nearly a decade into the SNP being in power in Holyrood, and they are only 3% down on their 2015 general election score, this is usually the time when parties in government become unpopular, so to be only 3% down is impressive.

Hat-tip to Alastair Meeks for alerting me to this polling

TSE

 

 



This may herald the departure of one of Corbyn’s staunchest allies, and maybe even Corbyn himself

February 5th, 2017

If Corbyn’s losing the support of Diane Abbott then can the last Corbynite left please switch off the lights.

Perhaps I’m being overly dramatic, but if Corbyn’s losing the support of Diane Abbott, and she does leave the Shadow Cabinet over this, then a Rubicon will have been crossed for the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. She’s always been one of his most passionate supporters, so much so that back in September 2015 Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, ended up telling Diane Abbott to ‘Fuck off’ after Diane Abbott had defended Jeremy Corbyn from criticisms by Jess Phillips.

But today’s Observer reports ‘Diane Abbott’s future in the shadow cabinet was in doubt on Saturday night after she failed to guarantee that she would vote to trigger Brexit negotiations in the Commons this week.’

One of the major assumptions of my betting strategy has been that Corbyn will be Labour leader until the next general election, now that assumption might be flawed. There are a few betting markets up on Corbyn’s departure date, I don’t think there’s any value in backing the 2/1 on Corbyn going in 2017 that William Hill have, but others might disagree.

If it does look like Corbyn might go, Mrs May might decide to hold an early election before Corbyn goes, the intricacies of the Fixed Term Parliament Act notwithstanding, again there’s probably no value in backing the 2/1 currently available on a 2017 general election.

There’s a great irony here, if Corbyn is toppled over his support for enabling Brexit, then he would be toppled over one of the few issues a majority of voters support him and his policies.

Diane Abbott’s migraine might well out turn out to be as important as John Major’s dental problems during the Tory leadership contest of 1990 that saw Mrs Thatcher toppled as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

TSE



Theresa May is still the only politician with a net favourable rating with the voters YouGov finds

February 4th, 2017

YouGov’s latest favourable ratings follows the pattern from the end of November where Mrs May is the only politician with a net positive rating, her lead over Mr Corbyn has widened from 40% at the end of November to 46% now, mostly because Mr Corbyn’s ratings have moved from minus 35% to minus 40%, for this Labour leader it appears things can’t get only better for him and his party. The only positive Labour and Team Corbyn can glean is that Mrs May is down from her honeymoon high of 12% net favourability rating last Autumn.

The fieldwork for this poll was Thursday and Friday of this week, given all the publicity Trump’s had this week, his ratings have improved by 11% since the end of November, which might be explained by the positive pro Brexit comments/post Brexit deal comments President Trump has made.

Though Trumpers shouldn’t get too excited, his net rating of minus 51% is still pretty dire and only Vladimir Putin has worse ratings than Trump does, only Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer could put a positive spin on these figures for Trump.

If you want to sum up the difference in world views of Remain and Leavers, those that vote Remain, they have a net favourable rating of minus 84% of Trump, whereas with Leavers, Trump’s net rating is ‘only’ minus 22%.

For those betting on Sir Keir Starmer as next Labour leader (and those hoping inside Labour that he’s the man to replace Corbyn), Starmer’s rating don’t look that impressive, but he has the highest don’t know figure on this list, with 75% of voters having no opinion on him, the more higher profile he becomes, I suspect his ratings will improve.

TSE



Corbyn is more in touch on Europe with the voters Labour needs to win back than his MPs or members

February 4th, 2017

Most of Labour’s lost voters are Leavers

This has not been the best week for Jeremy Corbyn. He lost another Shadow Cabinet member and two other frontbench spokesmen, suffered a sizable rebellion on Europe (whereas, unlike one upon a time, the Tories presented an almost united front), prompting several thousand members to resign; yesterday’s YouGov poll confirmed that the Conservatives’ lead remains in the mid-teens, and Labour suffered a devastating local by-election loss in Rotherham, which the Lib Dems took on a 38% swing.

That last item, which ought really to be the most trivial – all sorts of odd things can happen in local by-elections, particularly where there are peculiar local issues – might all the same have a particularly bitter taste.

Rotherham was a strongly Leave area in the EU referendum, voting more than 2:1 for Brexit. That Labour should lose the seat not to UKIP, who started a clear second and whose own share was more than halved, but to the arch-Remain Lib Dems is testament to the fact that Brexit is not all-consuming as a divide (in fact, in a simultaneous by-election in a different Rotherham ward, Labour gained the seat from UKIP).

That’s unfortunate for Corbyn because his position on Brexit is a good deal closer to the sort of voter that Labour’s lost since 2015, not just in Rotherham and Sunderland but across the country.

The ICM poll taken on 20-22 Jan gives good evidence of this. 37% of Labour’s 2015 vote supported Leave, as against only 32% of their current voters. We can’t calculate a precise figure because there’s churn so it’s not possible to assume that simply subtracting the current base from that at the election will give us the deserters. Even so, if we take that as representative of the net change, it implies that the lost voters split 58/42 for Leave.

Yesterday’s YouGov paints much the same picture. Unlike ICM, YouGov don’t release the raw figures for each question and answer, nor is there a specific question on how people voted at the referendum but they do ask if people think the decision to leave was right, and the headline figures there mirror the referendum closely (albeit that there’s a small amount of churn). 34% of their 2015 support think it was right to leave but only 29% of their current voters do – the same 5% difference ICM report, which again implies that the lost voters are Leave-heavy and very probably in a Leave majority.

Corbyn ought to be ideally placed to attract these voters back. He’s certainly more in tune with them than his parliamentary party is, or than his members are. His strategy of respecting the public’s Leave vote while trying to score tactical victories in parliament is exactly the one that an opposition should be following. It will only work, however, if he can bridge the gap between the parliamentary and London Remain wing and the Leavers in the country. The risk is that he fails to satisfy either and that the voters, who probably left over other issues, remain detached from their former party.

David Herdson





The Greens have the best YouGov party favourability ratings – Paul Nuttall’s UKIP the worst

February 3rd, 2017

As I indicated in last post I’m knocked out with after effects of a nasty cold and am feeling very sorry for my myself so won’t be doing much analysis.

We’ve now the the latest YouGov favourability ratings and the net figures for the parties appear in the chart.

The next section of the polling will be published over the weekend.

Mike Smithson




More gloomy by-election news for UKIP and the LD surge continues

February 3rd, 2017

I’m just recovering from a nasty cold which has really knocked me out so not much time for analysis.

Mike Smithson




Local By-Election Preview : February 2nd 2017

February 2nd, 2017

(Uttoxeter) Town on East Staffordshire (Con defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Labour 12, Liberal Democrat 1, United Kingdom Independence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 11)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Conservatives 1,819, 1,543 (53%)
Labour 1,138, 995 (33%)
Green Party 501 (15%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 22,850 (37%) LEAVE 39,266 (63%) on a turnout of 74%
Candidates duly nominated: Phillip Hudson (Con), Zdzislaw Krupski (Lab), Norman Muir (UKIP)
Weather at close of polls: Clear, 9°C
Estimate: Conservative HOLD

Brinsworth and Catcliffe (Lab defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat) and Dinnington (UKIP defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat) on Rotherham
Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 48, United Kingdom Independence Party 14, Independent 1 (Labour majority of 33)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 44,115 (32%) LEAVE 93,272 (68%) on a turnout of 70%
Result of wards at last election (2016) : Emboldened denotes elected

Brinsworth and Catcliffe
Labour 1,764, 1,288, 1,070 (43%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 1,190 E (29%)
Liberal Democrat 637 (16%)
Conservative 480 (12%)
Candidates duly nominated: Shabana Ahmed (Lab), Adam Carter (Lib Dem), John Oliver (Con), Steve Webster (UKIP), Bex Whyman (Green)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 10°C
Estimate: Too close to call between Labour and Liberal Democrats

Dinnington
Labour 1,012, 913, 827 (28%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 954 (26%)
Independents 795, 657, 620 (22%)
Conservative 492 (14%)
Green Party 380 (11%)
Candidates duly nominated: David Foulstone (Green), Jean Hart (Ind), Lee Hunter (UKIP), Christopher Middleton (Con), Steven Scott (Ind), Dave Smith (Ind), Stephen Thornley (Lib Dem), John Vjestica (Lab)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 9°C
Estimate: Too close to call between Labour, UKIP and Liberal Democrats

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



