« Positives for CON, UKIP and the LDs in Sleaford & Hykehem N but another bad by-election for LAB
After the advocacy, what next for the Article 50 case in the Supreme Court? »
h1

YouGov adds to Labour woes with the worst poll since 2009

December 9th, 2016

1192016143336

Half of GE2015 LAB voters now abandoned the party

1192016143750

And barely a third of GE2015 LAB voters rate Corbyn as best PM

1192016144043

Given that it is barely three months since Corbyn was re-elected with a huge majority it is hard to see what the party can do. They are stuck with a leader who appears to repel voters and with him in place there appears no obvious way back.

This is a story that will just go on with lucky Theresa the main beneficiary.

Labour is now seeing itself being squeezed by the revitalised LDs going for the 48.11% remainers and UKIP under its new leadership seeking to appeal to 51.89% Brexiters.

Mike Smithson


Comments by