Sir Keir Starmer is 8/1 favourite to be next Labour leader. pic.twitter.com/UhMtxCzhnW — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) December 13, 2016

So much is dependent on Len Len McCluskey’s chances at UNITE

Ladbrokes have moved Keir Starmer, the shadow BREXIT minister and former DPP, to 8/1 favourite as next LAB leader.

On the basis of his performances in his shadow role then there’s clear logic in this but so much is dependent on whether Len McCluskey wins re-election as boss of UNITE. He’s been a hugely influential player in Labour movement politics and has had a key role in Mr. Corbyn’s continuation as party leader.

If Len McCluskey fails to keep his job then chances are that a pathway would be open for a more mainstream figure to leader LAB. If not then Corbyn gets big boost.

Mike Smithson

