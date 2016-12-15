A Richmond Park by election polling boost for the LDs from Ipsos MORI: up 4% to 14%December 15th, 2016
From today’s Ipsos MORI phone poll for the Standard
Con 40 (-2)
Lab 29 (-4)
LD 14 (+4)
UKIP 9 (+2
GRN 3 (nc)
Yellows getting biggest support in Southern England
.@IpsosMORI regional splits LDs
North 12%
Midlands 11%
South 18%
London 13%
Scotland 11%
No separate figure for SW
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 15, 2016
TMay heading for cross-over perhaps in her satisfaction ratings
TMay net @IpsosMORI satisfaction levels declining. How long before she's showing a negative? pic.twitter.com/aJutaW1cCj
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 15, 2016
Fewer people think government doing good job on BREXIT
From @IpsosMORI More people thinking government doing bad job on BREXIT. pic.twitter.com/pxizRCkNIo
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 15, 2016