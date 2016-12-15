. @IpsosMORI regional splits LDs North 12% Midlands 11% South 18% London 13% Scotland 11% No separate figure for SW

TMay net @IpsosMORI satisfaction levels declining. How long before she's showing a negative? pic.twitter.com/aJutaW1cCj

From @IpsosMORI More people thinking government doing bad job on BREXIT. pic.twitter.com/pxizRCkNIo

— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 15, 2016