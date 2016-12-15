Remember what CON did to EdM who looked awkward eating bacon butties. Now they've got thishttps://t.co/qu9yGIMzmk via @HuffPostUKPol — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 14, 2016

What close aides did in previous jobs does matter – just ask Andy Coulson

Yesterday Corbyn was having a great day. The big issue was the government’s struggle on care services and the LAB leader had probably his most effective PMQs.

Then came the announcement of the hire of the senior aide with a Sinn Fein background raising once again Corbyn’s ambivalence, to put it very lightly, on the biggest home terrorist experience in modern times.

Many people have died in not so recent history because of the armed struggle over Northern Ireland and memories are deep. This is one of those areas where Corbyn is at his most vulnerable leaving it open to be used by his party’s opponents in a general election campaign.

Remember how the Tories were able to take Ed Miliband’s awkwardness over eating a bacon sandwich and raise big questions over his fitness for the job.

Imagine how the Tories are going to use the SF link. The appointment is foolish in the extreme.

