Higher Croft (Lab defence) on Blackburn with Darwen

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 45, Conservatives 16, Liberal Democrats 3 (Labour majority of 26)

Result of ward at last election (2016): Labour 874 (74%), Conservative 309 (26%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 28,522 (44%) LEAVE 36,799 (56%) on a turnout of 65%

Candidates duly nominated: Ian Grimshaw (UKIP), Amy Johnson (Lab), Maureen McGarvey (Con)

Leven, Kennoway and Largon (SNP defence) on Fife

Result of council at last election (2012): Labour 35, Scottish National Party 26, Liberal Democrats 10, Conservatives 3, Independents 3, Non Party Independent 1 (No Overall Control, Labour short by 5)

Result of ward at last election (2012) : Emboldened denotes elected

Scottish National Party 744, 298, 1,383 (41%)

Labour 1,128, 958 E (35%)

Liberal Democrats 589 (10%)

All Scotland Pensioners Party 409 (7%)

Conservatives 402 (7%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 106,754 (59%) LEAVE 75,466 (41%) on a turnout of 67%

Candidates duly nominated: Colin Davidson (Lab), Iain Morrice (Green), Graham Richie (Con), Alistair Suttie (SNP), Steve Wood (Lib Dem)

Welshpool, Llanerchyddol (Ind defence) on Powys

Result of council at last election (2012): Independents 47, Conservatives 10, Liberal Democrats 9, Labour 6 (Independent majority of 22)

Result of ward at last election (2012): Independent 358 (50%), Liberal Democrat 355 (50%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 36,762 (46%) LEAVE 42,707 (54%) on a turnout of 77%

Candidtaes duly nominated: Graham Breeze (Ind), Ruth Canning (Con), Richard Church (Lib Dem)

Moreton Hall (Con defence) on St. Edmundsbury

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 36, United Kingdom Independence Party 4, Labour 2, Independents 2, Green Party 1 (Conservative majority of 27)

Result of ward at last election (2015) : Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,862, 1,668, 1,551 (44%)

Independent 1,428 (34%)

Labour 961 (23%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 26,986 (43%) LEAVE 35,224 (57%) on a turnout of 77%

Candidates duly nominated: Trevor Beckwith (Ind), Sue Bull (Con), Julian Flood (UKIP), Alex Griffin (Lab), Chris Lale (Lib Dem)

Blackdown (Con defence) on Taunton Deane

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 36, Liberal Democrats 14, Independents 3, Labour 2, United Kingdom Independence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 16)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 744 (53%), Liberal Democrat 299 (21%), Independent 211 (15%), Green Party 152 (11%)

EU Referendum Result:

Candidates duly nominated: Carl Benneyworth (Non Party Independent), Giuseppe Fraschini (Con), Ross Henley (Lib Dem)

Bovey (Con defence) and Chudleigh (Con defence) on Teignbridge

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 29, Liberal Democrats 11, Independents 6 (Conservative majority of 12)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 37,949 (46%) LEAVE 44,363 (54%) on a turnout of 79%

Bovey

Result of ward at last election (2015) : Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 2,264, 2,026, 1,910 (37%)

Liberal Democrats 1,434, 1,074, 649 (24%)

Green Party 966 (16%)

Labour 775, 597 (13%)

Independent 626 (10%)

Candidates duly nominated: Anne Bracher (UKIP), Taff Evans (Con), Eoghan Kelly (Ind), Sally Morgan (Lib Dem), Christopher Robillard (Lab), Charie West (Ind)

Chudleigh

Result of ward at last election (2015) : Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,308, 1,159 (33%)

Independent 985, 592, 516 (25%)

Labour 597 (15%)

Green Party 585 (15%)

Liberal Democrat 508 (13%)

Candidates duly nominated: Steven Harvey (UKIP), Richard Keeling (Lib Dem), Janette Parker (Lab), Chris Webb (Con)



Compiled by Harry Hayfield



