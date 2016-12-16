« Three CON defences in the South West amongst tonight’s 7 by-elections
The Tories lose all 4 seats they were defending on the worst election night for the party since TMay became leader

December 16th, 2016

The LDs win 3 from CON on some huge swings

And LAB do well against UKIP in Blackburn


