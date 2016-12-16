Chudleigh (Teignbridge): LDEM: 51.5% (+38.8) CON: 35.6% (+2.8) UKIP: 6.7% (+6.7) LAB: 6.1% (-8.8) Ind(s) and Grn didn't stand this time.

Blackdown (Taunton Deane) result:

LDEM: 71.2% (+49.9)

CON: 22.5% (-30.4)

IND: 6.3% (+6.3)

Other Ind and Grn didn't stand this time round.

