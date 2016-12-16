The Tories lose all 4 seats they were defending on the worst election night for the party since TMay became leaderDecember 16th, 2016
The LDs win 3 from CON on some huge swings
Bovey (Teignbridge) result:
LDEM: 43.9% (+20.3)
CON: 33.1% (-4.2)
IND: 8.9% (-1.5)
LAB: 5.4% (-7.4)
UKIP: 5.1% (+5.1)
IND: 3.6% (+3.6)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 16, 2016
Chudleigh (Teignbridge):
LDEM: 51.5% (+38.8)
CON: 35.6% (+2.8)
UKIP: 6.7% (+6.7)
LAB: 6.1% (-8.8)
Ind(s) and Grn didn't stand this time.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 16, 2016
Blackdown (Taunton Deane) result:
LDEM: 71.2% (+49.9)
CON: 22.5% (-30.4)
IND: 6.3% (+6.3)
Other Ind and Grn didn't stand this time round.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 15, 2016
Moreton Hall (St Edmundsbury) result:
IND: 56.0% (+22.4)
CON: 21.7% (-22.1)
LDEM: 10.4% (+10.4)
LAB: 7.2% (-15.4)
UKIP: 4.8% (+4.8)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 15, 2016
And LAB do well against UKIP in Blackburn
Higher Croft (Blackburn) result:
LAB: 58.2% (+12.1)
UKIP: 25.0% (-8.3)
CON: 16.7% (-3.8)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 15, 2016