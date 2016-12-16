One of the irritating things about current polling is that not all firms are providing a breakdown based on referendum vote. This seems odd given that what people did on June 23rd says more about them politically than just about anything else.

One pollster that does so in every survey is YouGov and the splits in the chart above are based on its latest poll. My plan is to track these numbers on a regular basis.

Currently amongst REMAIN voters LAB is getting most, with CON second and the LDs third on 18% – suggesting that there is scope for expanding that if the yellows are able to sustain the current momentum.

Amongst LEAVE voters CON gets the lion’s share most probably because of UKIP-CON switching since the referendum. The blues are the party of BREXIT.

Mike Smithson

