Opinium has the CON lead over LAB down by 5%December 17th, 2016
CON: 38% (-3)
LAB: 31% (+2)
UKIP: 13% (+1)
LD: 6% (-1)
GRN: 4% (-)
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 17, 2016
Public approval ratings (Approve / Disapprove):
May: 42 / 27
Corbyn: 21 / 47
Farron: 15 / 32
Nuttall: 11 / 33
Sturgeon: 26 / 38
(Opinium)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) December 17, 2016
Throughout 2016 Opinium has had the LDs at 2½-3% below the average for other pollsters. This has become a "house effect".
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) December 17, 2016