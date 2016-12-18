Well this a headline I thought I'd never see. Liam Fox talking about remaining in the customs union. https://t.co/dDfzc2hy7T pic.twitter.com/t05fz3G3WB — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 18, 2016

Intriguing Liam Fox interview on #Marr, says he'll accept Cabinet decision on EU deal, even if it's staying in Customs Union + transition. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) December 18, 2016

I have to admit this surprised me, I’ve always had Liam Fox down as one of the staunchest Leavers in the Tory Party if not the country, but if he’s talking about both a transitional deal and remaining in the customs union then Brexit won’t be hard cliff edge Brexit some fear, I always thought he’d resign if we remained within the customs union.

It is an indication that the alliance of Philip Hammond and David Davis is winning the argument within the cabinet, the question is will the voters accept this sort of deal, if Leavers like David Davis and Liam Fox can abide a deal like this, then those Leavers who won’t be happy with such a deal that keeps us within the customs union will be in a minority on extremes on British politics, just like those who wish to favour the United Kingdom to join the Euro.

TSE



