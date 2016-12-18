How the 2015 general election result would look like under different voting systems by The @electoralreform Societyhttps://t.co/Gyvm8kJbyt pic.twitter.com/DPwiWsYk99 — TSE (@TSEofPB) December 18, 2016

With Leave polling 52% and the Tories & UKIP regularly polling around 50% plus in the polls a progressive alliance might be doomed.

In recent weeks we’ve seen much talk of a progressive alliance to stop the Tories/Brexit/Right wing populism, and with the result of the Richmond Park by election that talk has ceased to be an abstract concept, but will it work at a general election?

Looking at the above tweet, the Electoral Reform Society analysed what the 2015 general election result would have been under different voting systems the Tories must regret opposing AV back in 2011, AV is much like the most recent James Bond film SPECTRE, there are two types of people, those who already acknowledge its brilliance and superiority above all others, and those who will eventually acknowledge its brilliance and superiority above all others.

I suspect coming up with policies more popular with the public will be a more successful route to power than changing the voting system or coming up with electoral pacts.

TSE



