The Osborne restructuring plan comes into effect

On May 4th there’ll be huge wave of new elections for the newly created combined mayors in the place listed above. Electors in large parts of England will have their chance to vote for these new positions which have been created largely because of George Osborne.

A lot of powers are being devolved to them and the elected mayors are set to become major figures in their areas.

Looking at the list the Tories must have hopes in East Anglia and Lincolnshire and be competitive in several places elsewhere. These are not just the inner cities but their hinterlands as well.

My guess is that the non-Labour areas of the new authorities will have higher turnouts which has been very much the pattern in London. Here it is the overall number of votes in each authorities that matter.

Mike Smithson

