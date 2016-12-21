The red team needs to select an unequivocal REMAINER

Looking at the numbers it is very hard to see any party other than CON or LAB winning here. What would help LAB defend Copeland would either be the LDs deciding not to field a candidate or run a low key campaign. The latter might be difficult because the seat adjoins Tim Farron’s constituency where there are many activists and the party is fired up at the moment.

Only last Thursday, it will be recalled, the yellows picked up three council seats from the Tories with huge swings in by-election. This was in the South West which went strongly for LEAVE on June 23rd.

If LAB choose a strong REMAINER as candidate then there would be pressure on the LDs to stand aside. If not then then Farron’s party will argue that voters need a pro-EU alternative and will fight very hard.

A huge problem for Labour here is Corbyn’s ambivalent view on things nuclear which, of course, is by a big margin the main industry.

The Tories are said to be quite well organised.

The bookies have been quick to get markets up and the Tories are odds-on favourites to win.

Mike Smithson

