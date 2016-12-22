The FINAL local elections of 2016December 22nd, 2016
December 21st 2016
Cranleigh West (Con defence) on Waverley
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 53, Farnham Residents 3, Independent 1 (Conservative majority of 49)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Conservatives 1,269, 1,155 (56%)
Liberal Democrats 685, 515 (30%)
Labour 321, 192 (14%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 44,341 (58%) LEAVE 31,601 (42%) on a turnout of 82%
Candidates duly nominated: Richard Cole (Lib Dem), Rosaleen Egan (UKIP), Liz Townsend (Con)
Result: Conservative 377 (59% +3%), Liberal Democrat 187 (29% -1%), United Kingdom Independence Party 78 (12%, no candidate in 2015)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 190 (30%) on a swing of 2% from Liberal Democrat to Conservative
December 22nd 2016
Aylesham (Lab defence) on Dover
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Labour 17, United Kingdom Independence Party 3 (Conservative majority of 5)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Labour 1,683, 1,274 (68%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 779, 611 (32%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 24,606 (38%) LEAVE 40,410 (62%) on a turnout of 77%
Candidates duly nominated: Pauline Catterall (Con), Gordon Cowan (Lab)
Hedge End, Wildern (Lib Dem defence) on Eastleigh
Result of council at last election (2016): Liberal Democrats 38, Conservatives 6 (Liberal Democrat majority of 32)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Liberal Democrat 1,183 (42%), Conservative 779 (28%), United Kingdom Independence Party 391 (14%), Labour 336 (12%), Independent 127 (5%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 36,172 (48%) LEAVE 39,902 (52%) on a turnout of 78%
Candidates duly nominated: Ben Burcombe-Filer (Con), Ian Corben (Lib Dem), Terry Crow (Lab)