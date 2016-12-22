December 21st 2016

Cranleigh West (Con defence) on Waverley

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 53, Farnham Residents 3, Independent 1 (Conservative majority of 49)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,269, 1,155 (56%)

Liberal Democrats 685, 515 (30%)

Labour 321, 192 (14%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 44,341 (58%) LEAVE 31,601 (42%) on a turnout of 82%

Candidates duly nominated: Richard Cole (Lib Dem), Rosaleen Egan (UKIP), Liz Townsend (Con)

Result: Conservative 377 (59% +3%), Liberal Democrat 187 (29% -1%), United Kingdom Independence Party 78 (12%, no candidate in 2015)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 190 (30%) on a swing of 2% from Liberal Democrat to Conservative

December 22nd 2016

Aylesham (Lab defence) on Dover

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Labour 17, United Kingdom Independence Party 3 (Conservative majority of 5)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Labour 1,683, 1,274 (68%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 779, 611 (32%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 24,606 (38%) LEAVE 40,410 (62%) on a turnout of 77%

Candidates duly nominated: Pauline Catterall (Con), Gordon Cowan (Lab)

Hedge End, Wildern (Lib Dem defence) on Eastleigh

Result of council at last election (2016): Liberal Democrats 38, Conservatives 6 (Liberal Democrat majority of 32)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Liberal Democrat 1,183 (42%), Conservative 779 (28%), United Kingdom Independence Party 391 (14%), Labour 336 (12%), Independent 127 (5%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 36,172 (48%) LEAVE 39,902 (52%) on a turnout of 78%

Candidates duly nominated: Ben Burcombe-Filer (Con), Ian Corben (Lib Dem), Terry Crow (Lab)



