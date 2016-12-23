Aylesham (Lab defence) on Dover

Result: Labour 460 (62% -6%), Conservative 283 (38%, no candidate in 2015)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 177 (24%) on a notional swing of 22% from Labour to Conservative

Hedge End, Wildern (Lib Dem defence) on Eastleigh

Result: Liberal Democrat 672 (64% +22%), Conservative 263 (25% -3%), Labour 107 (10% -2%)

Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 409 (39%) on a swing of 12.5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

December 2016 Local By-Election Summary

Conservatives 8,189 votes (30% -3% on last time) winning 5 seats (-6)

Labour 4,634 votes (17% -2% on last time) winning 4 seats (+1)

Liberal Democrats 4,558 votes (17% +4% on last time) winning 5 seats (+4)

Independent candidates 4,434 votes (16% -1% on last time) winning 6 seats (+3)

Scottish National Party 2,534 votes (9% +5% on last time) winning 1 seat (-1)

United Kingdom Independence Party 2,090 votes (8% +1% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1)

Green Party 412 votes (2% -5% on last time) winning 0 seats

Other candidates 51 votes (0% unchanged on last time) winning 0 seats

Conservative lead of 3,555 votes (13%) on a swing of 0.5% from Conservative to Labour

GAINS

Liberal Democrat GAIN Southcote on Chichester from Con

Conservative GAIN Ferndown on Dorset from UKIP

Independent GAIN Carnoustie and District on Angus from SNP

Independent GAIN Maldon West on Maldon from Con

Labour GAIN Horsehay and Lightmoor on Telford and the Wrekin from Con

Independent GAIN Moreton Hall on St. Edmundsbury from Con

Liberal Democrat GAIN Blackdown on Taunton Deane from Con

Liberal Democrat GAIN Bovey on Teignbridge from Con

Liberal Democrat GAIN Chudleigh on Teignbridge from Con

On behalf of Political Betting, may I wish you all a very Merry Christmas

Harry Hayfield



