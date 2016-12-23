Local By-Election Results December 22nd / December 2016 SummaryDecember 23rd, 2016
Aylesham (Lab defence) on Dover
Result: Labour 460 (62% -6%), Conservative 283 (38%, no candidate in 2015)
Labour HOLD with a majority of 177 (24%) on a notional swing of 22% from Labour to Conservative
Hedge End, Wildern (Lib Dem defence) on Eastleigh
Result: Liberal Democrat 672 (64% +22%), Conservative 263 (25% -3%), Labour 107 (10% -2%)
Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 409 (39%) on a swing of 12.5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat
December 2016 Local By-Election Summary
Conservatives 8,189 votes (30% -3% on last time) winning 5 seats (-6)
Labour 4,634 votes (17% -2% on last time) winning 4 seats (+1)
Liberal Democrats 4,558 votes (17% +4% on last time) winning 5 seats (+4)
Independent candidates 4,434 votes (16% -1% on last time) winning 6 seats (+3)
Scottish National Party 2,534 votes (9% +5% on last time) winning 1 seat (-1)
United Kingdom Independence Party 2,090 votes (8% +1% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1)
Green Party 412 votes (2% -5% on last time) winning 0 seats
Other candidates 51 votes (0% unchanged on last time) winning 0 seats
Conservative lead of 3,555 votes (13%) on a swing of 0.5% from Conservative to Labour
GAINS
Liberal Democrat GAIN Southcote on Chichester from Con
Conservative GAIN Ferndown on Dorset from UKIP
Independent GAIN Carnoustie and District on Angus from SNP
Independent GAIN Maldon West on Maldon from Con
Labour GAIN Horsehay and Lightmoor on Telford and the Wrekin from Con
Independent GAIN Moreton Hall on St. Edmundsbury from Con
Liberal Democrat GAIN Blackdown on Taunton Deane from Con
Liberal Democrat GAIN Bovey on Teignbridge from Con
Liberal Democrat GAIN Chudleigh on Teignbridge from Con
On behalf of Political Betting, may I wish you all a very Merry Christmas