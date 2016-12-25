Happy Christmas to everybody

For several years there has been a Christmas Day cross-word on PB pioneered by long-standing PBer StJohn. Here’s the 2016 version – enjoy.

Across

1. Fly in two bloggers (6)

4. Peacekeepers retreated while hiding a blogger – it’s sickening (8)

10. Left annoyed (6,3)

11. Speak at the lowest level (5)

12. Bill introduced by former Prime Minister under duress (7)

13. Ike’s and Abe’s, say? (7)

14. Division in Conservative Socialist Union (5)

15. 5 tried to make these good sellers (3,5)

18. Across the channel where there’s time for loud transport (8)

20. News agency has nothing on poet (5)

23. Top marks repeatedly conceal understanding (7)

25. Castro kept on quietly as a libertarian (3,4)

26. Ted Dexter left home (5)

27. General stores like to keep rented land (9)

28. On Liberty say for building material (8)

29. Areas under jurisdiction of Bishops Palace (6)

Down

1. Little change from US ticket where half is even missing (8)

2. 9 Brexiteers want to leave this way, expert concludes (7)

3. City fills edition of top arts magazine (9)

5. Hitchcock bird detailed in that historic incinerator (6,3,5)

6. Investigate political party wearing spectacles (5)

7. A rebel state in the world of study (7)

8. He believes it’s when April’s foolish (6)

9. Truss up with coil, not holding onto lady luck? (4,10)

16. Writer describing what MPs do as they divide and vote? (5,4)

17. Church holds together, one notes, after backing John Calvin (8)

19. Teachers long for a new leader (7)

21. They oppose dark areas (7)

22. Help out a mate when first Prime Minister (6)

24. Certainly not on reflection an incomplete politician (5)



