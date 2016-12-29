19 of the 26 LD local council gains since BREXIT have been in places which voted LEAVE



Votes cast, change on last time, seats won and change on last time for 2016

Labour 147,049 votes (29% +1% on last time) winning 85 seats (-5 on last time)

Conservatives 146,074 votes (29% -2% on last time) winning 97 seats (-33 on last time)

Liberal Democrats 76,877 votes (15% +4% on last time) winning 50 seats (+27 on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 46,112 votes (9% -4% on last time) winning 10 seats (-3 on last time)

Independent candidates 24,810 votes (5% unchanged on last time) winning 22 seats (+6 on last time)

Green Party 23,604 votes (5% -1% on last time) winning 2 seats (+1 on last time)

Scottish National Party 23,463 votes (5% +3% on last time) winning 8 seats (unchanged on last time)

Plaid Cymru 4,133 votes (1% unchanged on last time) winning 5 seats (+3 on last time)

Other Parties 11,268 votes (2% -1% on last time) winning 8 seats (+4 on last time)

Labour lead of 975 votes (0%) on a swing of 1.5% from Conservative to Labour

Post EU Referendum Local By-Elections

Results in councils which voted to REMAIN

Labour 32,751 votes (32% -1% on last time) winning 20 seats (-4 on last time)

Conservatives 22,179 votes (22% +1% on last time) winning 11 seats (unchanged on last time)

Liberal Democrats 14,554 votes (14% +3% on last time) winning 7 seats (+4 on last time)

Scottish National Party 14,029 votes (14% +6% on last time) winning 4 seats (-1 on last time)

Independent candidates 6,344 votes (6% unchanged on last time) winning 4 seats (unchanged on last time)

Green Party 5,688 votes (6% -4% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 on last time)

Plaid Cymru 2,577 votes (3% +2% on last time) winning 3 seats (+1 on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 1,898 votes (2% -2% on last time)

Other Parties 2,862 votes (3% -2% on last time) winning 2 seats (+1 on last time)

Labour lead of 10,572 votes (10%) on a swing of 1% from Labour to Conservative

GAINS in councils that voted to REMAIN

Liberal Democrat GAIN Leatherhead North on Mole Valley from Con

Liberal Democrat GAIN Totnes on South Hams from Lab

Labour GAIN Irvine West on North Ayrshire from SNP

Scottish National Party GAIN Renfrew South and Gallowhill on Renfrewshire from Lab

Farnham Residents GAIN Farnham, Shortheath and Boundstone on Waverley from Con

Farnham Residents GAIN Farnham, Castle on Waverley from Con

Labour GAIN The Lochs on Fife from Local Independent

Liberal Democrat GAIN Plasnewydd on Cardiff from Lab

Labour GAIN Coatbridge North and Glenbolig on North Lanarkshire from SNP

Liberal Democrat GAIN Stow on Cotswold from Con

Liberal Democrat GAIN Culloden and Ardersier on Highland from Lab

Scottish National Party GAIN Garscadden and Scotstounhill on Glasgow from Lab

Conservative GAIN Inverurie and District on Aberdeenshire from Lib Dem

Conservative GAIN Banff and District on Aberdeenshire from SNP

Plaid Cymru GAIN Grangetown on Cardiff from Lab

Conservative GAIN Eltham North on Greenwich from Lab

Conservative GAIN Abbey on Bath and North East Somerset from Green

Scottish National Party GAIN Arboath East and Lunan on Angus from Ind

Independent GAIN Carnoustie and District on Angus from SNP

Results in councils which voted to LEAVE

Conservatives 53,900 votes (35% -1% on last time) winning 48 seats (-13 on last time)

Labour 35,998 votes (23% -1% on last time) winning 26 seats (-6 on last time)

Liberal Democrats 31,780 votes (20% +9% on last time) winning 28 seats (+19 on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 17,538 votes (11% -4% on last time) winning 5 seats (-3 on last time)

Independent candidates 9,266 votes (6% unchanged on last time) winning 9 seats (unchanged on last time)

Green Party 3,196 votes (2% -3% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Plaid Cymru 767 votes (0% unchanged on last time) winning 2 seats (+2 on last time)

Other Parties 3,279 votes (2% -1% on last time) winning 2 seats (+1 on last time)

Conservative lead of 17,902 votes (12%) on no swing since last time

GAINS in councils that voted to LEAVE

Conservatives GAIN Bryam and Brotherton on Selby from Lab

Liberal Democrats GAIN Astley on North Norfolk from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN St. Teath and St. Breward on Cornwall from Ind

Liberal Democrats GAIN Trowbridge, Grove on Wiltshire from Ind

Liberal Democrats GAIN Newquay, Treviglas on Cornwall from UKIP

Liberal Democrats GAIN Westone on Northampton from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Newlyn and Goonhaven on Cornwall from Con

Labour GAIN Silverdale and Parksite on Newcastle under Lyme from UKIP

Liberal Democrats GAIN Alston Moor on Eden from Con

United Kingdom Independence Party GAIN Beaver on Ashford from Lab

Conservatives GAIN Catterick on Richmondshire from Ind

Conservatives GAIN Gravesham East on Kent from Lab

Conservatives GAIN Grangefield on Stockton-on-Tees from Lab

Liberal Democrats GAIN Four Lanes on Cornwall from UKIP

Liberal Democrats GAIN Mosborough on Sheffield from Lab

Liberal Democrats GAIN Tupton on North East Derbyshire from Lab

Labour GAIN Christchurch on Allderdale from Con

Labour GAIN Arley and Whitacre on North Warwickshire from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Hadleigh on Suffolk from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Teignmouth Central on Teignbridge from Con

Plaid Cymru GAIN Cilycwm on Carmarthenshire from Ind

Liberal Democrats GAIN Adeyfield West on Dacorum from Con

United Kingdom Independence Party GAIN Headland and Harbour on Hartlepool from Lab

Liberal Democrats GAIN Broadstone on Poole from Con

Residents GAIN Limpsfield on Tandridge from Con

Conservatives GAIN Rothwell on Kettering from Lab

Conservatives GAIN Strood South on Medway from UKIP

Independent GAIN Heacham on King’s Lynn and West Norfolk from Con

Independent GAIN Abergele, Pensarn on Conwy from Lab

Labour GAIN Witham North on Braintree from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN St. Mary’s on the East Riding of Yorkshire from Con

Plaid Cymru GAIN Blaengwrach on Neath and Port Talbot from Lab

Conservatives GAIN Reedley on Pendle from Lab

Conservatives GAIN Ferndown on Dorset from UKIP

Liberal Democrats GAIN Southbourne on Chichester from Con

Independent GAIN Maldon West on Maldon from Con

Labour GAIN Horsehay and Lightmoor on Telford and Wrekin from Con

Independent GAIN Moreton Hall on St. Edmundsbury from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Blackdown on Taunton Deane from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Bovey on Teignbridge from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Chudleigh on Teignbridge from Con

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



