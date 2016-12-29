Local By-Election Review 2016December 29th, 2016
19 of the 26 LD local council gains since BREXIT have been in places which voted LEAVE
Votes cast, change on last time, seats won and change on last time for 2016
Labour 147,049 votes (29% +1% on last time) winning 85 seats (-5 on last time)
Conservatives 146,074 votes (29% -2% on last time) winning 97 seats (-33 on last time)
Liberal Democrats 76,877 votes (15% +4% on last time) winning 50 seats (+27 on last time)
United Kingdom Independence Party 46,112 votes (9% -4% on last time) winning 10 seats (-3 on last time)
Independent candidates 24,810 votes (5% unchanged on last time) winning 22 seats (+6 on last time)
Green Party 23,604 votes (5% -1% on last time) winning 2 seats (+1 on last time)
Scottish National Party 23,463 votes (5% +3% on last time) winning 8 seats (unchanged on last time)
Plaid Cymru 4,133 votes (1% unchanged on last time) winning 5 seats (+3 on last time)
Other Parties 11,268 votes (2% -1% on last time) winning 8 seats (+4 on last time)
Labour lead of 975 votes (0%) on a swing of 1.5% from Conservative to Labour
Post EU Referendum Local By-Elections
Results in councils which voted to REMAIN
Labour 32,751 votes (32% -1% on last time) winning 20 seats (-4 on last time)
Conservatives 22,179 votes (22% +1% on last time) winning 11 seats (unchanged on last time)
Liberal Democrats 14,554 votes (14% +3% on last time) winning 7 seats (+4 on last time)
Scottish National Party 14,029 votes (14% +6% on last time) winning 4 seats (-1 on last time)
Independent candidates 6,344 votes (6% unchanged on last time) winning 4 seats (unchanged on last time)
Green Party 5,688 votes (6% -4% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 on last time)
Plaid Cymru 2,577 votes (3% +2% on last time) winning 3 seats (+1 on last time)
United Kingdom Independence Party 1,898 votes (2% -2% on last time)
Other Parties 2,862 votes (3% -2% on last time) winning 2 seats (+1 on last time)
Labour lead of 10,572 votes (10%) on a swing of 1% from Labour to Conservative
GAINS in councils that voted to REMAIN
Liberal Democrat GAIN Leatherhead North on Mole Valley from Con
Liberal Democrat GAIN Totnes on South Hams from Lab
Labour GAIN Irvine West on North Ayrshire from SNP
Scottish National Party GAIN Renfrew South and Gallowhill on Renfrewshire from Lab
Farnham Residents GAIN Farnham, Shortheath and Boundstone on Waverley from Con
Farnham Residents GAIN Farnham, Castle on Waverley from Con
Labour GAIN The Lochs on Fife from Local Independent
Liberal Democrat GAIN Plasnewydd on Cardiff from Lab
Labour GAIN Coatbridge North and Glenbolig on North Lanarkshire from SNP
Liberal Democrat GAIN Stow on Cotswold from Con
Liberal Democrat GAIN Culloden and Ardersier on Highland from Lab
Scottish National Party GAIN Garscadden and Scotstounhill on Glasgow from Lab
Conservative GAIN Inverurie and District on Aberdeenshire from Lib Dem
Conservative GAIN Banff and District on Aberdeenshire from SNP
Plaid Cymru GAIN Grangetown on Cardiff from Lab
Conservative GAIN Eltham North on Greenwich from Lab
Conservative GAIN Abbey on Bath and North East Somerset from Green
Scottish National Party GAIN Arboath East and Lunan on Angus from Ind
Independent GAIN Carnoustie and District on Angus from SNP
Results in councils which voted to LEAVE
Conservatives 53,900 votes (35% -1% on last time) winning 48 seats (-13 on last time)
Labour 35,998 votes (23% -1% on last time) winning 26 seats (-6 on last time)
Liberal Democrats 31,780 votes (20% +9% on last time) winning 28 seats (+19 on last time)
United Kingdom Independence Party 17,538 votes (11% -4% on last time) winning 5 seats (-3 on last time)
Independent candidates 9,266 votes (6% unchanged on last time) winning 9 seats (unchanged on last time)
Green Party 3,196 votes (2% -3% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)
Plaid Cymru 767 votes (0% unchanged on last time) winning 2 seats (+2 on last time)
Other Parties 3,279 votes (2% -1% on last time) winning 2 seats (+1 on last time)
Conservative lead of 17,902 votes (12%) on no swing since last time
GAINS in councils that voted to LEAVE
Conservatives GAIN Bryam and Brotherton on Selby from Lab
Liberal Democrats GAIN Astley on North Norfolk from Con
Liberal Democrats GAIN St. Teath and St. Breward on Cornwall from Ind
Liberal Democrats GAIN Trowbridge, Grove on Wiltshire from Ind
Liberal Democrats GAIN Newquay, Treviglas on Cornwall from UKIP
Liberal Democrats GAIN Westone on Northampton from Con
Liberal Democrats GAIN Newlyn and Goonhaven on Cornwall from Con
Labour GAIN Silverdale and Parksite on Newcastle under Lyme from UKIP
Liberal Democrats GAIN Alston Moor on Eden from Con
United Kingdom Independence Party GAIN Beaver on Ashford from Lab
Conservatives GAIN Catterick on Richmondshire from Ind
Conservatives GAIN Gravesham East on Kent from Lab
Conservatives GAIN Grangefield on Stockton-on-Tees from Lab
Liberal Democrats GAIN Four Lanes on Cornwall from UKIP
Liberal Democrats GAIN Mosborough on Sheffield from Lab
Liberal Democrats GAIN Tupton on North East Derbyshire from Lab
Labour GAIN Christchurch on Allderdale from Con
Labour GAIN Arley and Whitacre on North Warwickshire from Con
Liberal Democrats GAIN Hadleigh on Suffolk from Con
Liberal Democrats GAIN Teignmouth Central on Teignbridge from Con
Plaid Cymru GAIN Cilycwm on Carmarthenshire from Ind
Liberal Democrats GAIN Adeyfield West on Dacorum from Con
United Kingdom Independence Party GAIN Headland and Harbour on Hartlepool from Lab
Liberal Democrats GAIN Broadstone on Poole from Con
Residents GAIN Limpsfield on Tandridge from Con
Conservatives GAIN Rothwell on Kettering from Lab
Conservatives GAIN Strood South on Medway from UKIP
Independent GAIN Heacham on King’s Lynn and West Norfolk from Con
Independent GAIN Abergele, Pensarn on Conwy from Lab
Labour GAIN Witham North on Braintree from Con
Liberal Democrats GAIN St. Mary’s on the East Riding of Yorkshire from Con
Plaid Cymru GAIN Blaengwrach on Neath and Port Talbot from Lab
Conservatives GAIN Reedley on Pendle from Lab
Conservatives GAIN Ferndown on Dorset from UKIP
Liberal Democrats GAIN Southbourne on Chichester from Con
Independent GAIN Maldon West on Maldon from Con
Labour GAIN Horsehay and Lightmoor on Telford and Wrekin from Con
Independent GAIN Moreton Hall on St. Edmundsbury from Con
Liberal Democrats GAIN Blackdown on Taunton Deane from Con
Liberal Democrats GAIN Bovey on Teignbridge from Con
Liberal Democrats GAIN Chudleigh on Teignbridge from Con