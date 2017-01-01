2017 opens for Corbyn with top union boss raising doubts about his performance and futureJanuary 1st, 2017
Interesting remarks from McCluskey. The dreaded vote of confidence in Corbyns leadership. Why make the remarks now? https://t.co/wBfpwXDUh1
— Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) January 1, 2017
Latest betting on whether JC will survive until General Election
Corbyn's chances of surviving as leader now rated at 50% on Betfair. pic.twitter.com/Pi0ohuvZ7c
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 1, 2017