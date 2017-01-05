With tensions growing between Trump and the Republican party these are latest Trump betting odds from Betfred. pic.twitter.com/MQx4wcEP3S — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 5, 2017

But I’m not tempted at the moment

In the days leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th we are going to see a lot of speculation on whether he’s going to survive. Certainly his links with Putin and the suggestions that the Russians might have tried to influence the election are causing much debate within his party.

Yet it is hard to assess whether this will lead to anything and I for one don’t like locking up cash in bets that could take years to come to fruition.

So for the moment I’m giving this a miss but will be watching things closely.

Mike Smithson

