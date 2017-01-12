Sandhill on Sunderland caused by the resignation of the sitting Labour councillor for non attendance

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 67, Conservatives 6, Liberal Democrat 1, Independent 1 (Labour majority of 59)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Labour 2,121 (55%), UKIP 1,003 (26%), Conservative 607 (16%), Liberal Democrat 135 (4%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 51,930 (39%) LEAVE 82,394 (61%) on a turnout of 65%

Candidates duly nominated: Bryan Foster (UKIP), Helmut Izaks (Green), Stephen O’Brien (Lib Dem), Gary Waller (Lab), Gavin Wilson (Con)

Weather at the close of poll: Cloudy but dry, 1°C

Estimate: Lab HOLD

Gade Valley on Three Rivers caused by the death of the sitting Conservative councillor

Result of council at last election (2016): Liberal Democrats 19, Conservative 17, Labour 3 (No Overall Control, Liberal Democrats short by 1)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 1,420 (42%), Liberal Democrat 1,249 (37%), Labour 718 (21%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 25,751 (49%) LEAVE 27,097 (51%) on a turnout of 79%

Candidates duly nominated: David Bennett (UKIP), Roberta Curran (Green), Alex Michaels (Lib Dem), Bruce Prochnik (Lab), Dee Ward (Con)

Weather at the close of poll: Dry, 1°C

Estimate: Lib Dem GAIN from Con

For 2017, I am including two new pieces of information. The weather at the close of polls, following discussions about winter turnouts and my estimate of the result based on the analysis I made of the local by-elections since the referendum on the EU. Please comment on whether you would like these to continue or if not, what other points of information you think might be of interest



Compiled by Harry Hayfield

