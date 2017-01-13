Stoke Central, where MP Tristram Hunt is resigning, could be a tight four-way contestJanuary 13th, 2017
Westminster by-election alert. Stoke Central later in year following MP's appointment as Director of the V&A pic.twitter.com/GQ9lRUgqUt
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 13, 2017
Constituency map Stoke Central where there's to be a by-election later in the year pic.twitter.com/QjtpTTefpC
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 13, 2017
Just got 50/1 on the LDs in Stoke Central with Ladbrokes. They've historical strength in the seat & were 2nd at GE2005 & GE2010
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 13, 2017
Is Hunt going because of the threat of de-selection?
Hunt was one of a no of Lab moderates facing deselection. He had options & he's taken one. Good for him -but how dispiriting for fellow MPs
— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) January 13, 2017