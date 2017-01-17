Theresa May promises a Parliamentary vote on @Brexit, but what does that mean? We explain https://t.co/SvqS1P6UEa pic.twitter.com/uVzopLB3Yb — Bloomberg (@business) January 17, 2017

PM now on phone to Tusk who says UK approach now "more realistic" https://t.co/VFExNl61GO — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) January 17, 2017

The Front National loved May's speech https://t.co/J7IkSmoh7i — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) January 17, 2017

When Downing Street briefed they were expecting May's speech to cause "market correction" did they mean upwards? https://t.co/NVl8w4NRk9 pic.twitter.com/81gAFzQ6nX — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) January 17, 2017

Tim Farron accuses Theresa May of "waving the white flag from the White Cliffs of Dover". https://t.co/xUg0sEksXA pic.twitter.com/03FSrdVzYG — PoliticsHome (@politicshome) January 17, 2017

What Theresa May said and what she really meant. My translation for @Independent https://t.co/ZLjklbtoTc pic.twitter.com/2e5qDgevlK — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) January 17, 2017



