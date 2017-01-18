The Sun re-does its classic front page on the day of the 1992 general electionJanuary 18th, 2017
This was from election day in April 1992
Tomorrow's Sun front page is a straight lift of its paper on the day of the 1992 General Election
Tomorrow’s front page
Dear @welt – a snapshot of @TheSun tomorrow.
Love From Little Britain pic.twitter.com/u09vPGjbz0
@Cymru_Llundain @MSmithsonPB pic.twitter.com/Z3xnJ4bs8L
