Norton on Bromsgrove (caused by the death of the sitting Conservative councillor)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 18, Labour 7, Independents 3, Wythall Ratepayers 3 (Conservative majority of 5)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 943 (60%), Labour 467 (30%), Green 166 (11%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 26,252 (45%) LEAVE 32,563 (55%) on a turnout of 79%

Candidates duly nominated: Michelle Baker (Green), Rory Shannon (Lab), Adrian Smart (UKIP), Michael Webb (Con)

Weather at the close of poll: Clear, 1°C

Estimate: Con HOLD



Compiled by Harry Hayfield

