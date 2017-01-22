Benoit Hamon moves to 4th favourite to the French presidency after a clear win over Manuel Valls in 1st round of Soclalist nomination race pic.twitter.com/1LJ7c1E244 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 22, 2017

Today about one and a half million people in France are thought to have taken part in the primary for the Socialist party nominee at the April presidential election. As a result of today’s voting, Hamon and Vals now go forward to a final run off in a week’s time.

Today’s winner is a much more left wing candidate than Vals and his victory today suggests that he will be carrying the flag for his party in the April election

The critical thing in French elections is who’ll make the final two April. Fillon, the Republican nominee, is the clear favourite and the race for the second slot looks like being between Marine le Pen and Emmanuel Macron who is the Independent.

The view is that Hamon’s victory today has probably made it more likely that Macron has a better chance of beating Le Pen for the second place. Hamon is regarded as too left wing to attract centrist votes – the people that Macron needs if he is to succeed.

This is by far the biggest current political betting Market.

