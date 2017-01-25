Was the referendum decision right or wrong?

On this week’s podcast, Keiran is joined by Labour blogger and political activist Jade Azim and Addin365 CEO and tech entrepreneur Suzy Dean to discuss the recent women’s march, feminism and whether Britain made a mistake in deciding to leave the European Union.

This week’s podcast was particularly lively as Suzy and Jade hold very different views on feminism and Brexit. Jade attended the recent march in London and voted Remain whilst Suzy doubts what marching will achieve and strongly supported the Leave campaign.

Also discussed on this week’s show is the latest Polling Matters / Opinium survey which asked the public whether Britain had made the right decision in voting to leave the E.U.

Follow today's guests here

@keiranpedley

@jadefrancesazim

@dean_of_suzy

