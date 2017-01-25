How the Express is reporting the Stoke central "poll" which wasn't. I'm told it was Facebook survey of 179 people pic.twitter.com/pVlmrSXTu5 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 25, 2017

A big move in the betting overnight to UKIP in the Stoke central by-election following reports what was described as a poll. It wasn't. pic.twitter.com/HUHxWp9LL2 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 25, 2017

Note that polls can only be described as valid if they aim to have a representative sample of relevant voters. — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 25, 2017

@MSmithsonPB All these 'polls' do is allow Corbyn to claim a massive victory if Labour holds on by the skin of its teeth. — David Ross (@RossFootball) January 25, 2017

