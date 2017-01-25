LAB might be struggling in Stoke but don’t risk your money based on this so called “poll”January 25th, 2017
How the Express is reporting the Stoke central "poll" which wasn't. I'm told it was Facebook survey of 179 people pic.twitter.com/pVlmrSXTu5
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 25, 2017
A big move in the betting overnight to UKIP in the Stoke central by-election following reports what was described as a poll. It wasn't. pic.twitter.com/HUHxWp9LL2
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 25, 2017
Note that polls can only be described as valid if they aim to have a representative sample of relevant voters.
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) January 25, 2017
@MSmithsonPB All these 'polls' do is allow Corbyn to claim a massive victory if Labour holds on by the skin of its teeth.
— David Ross (@RossFootball) January 25, 2017