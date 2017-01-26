Kilmarnock East and Hurlford on East Ayrshire caused by the death of the sitting Scottish National Party member

Result of council at last election (2012): Scottish National Party 15, Labour 14, Conservatives 2, Independent 1 (No Overall Control, Scottish National Party short by 2)

Result of ward at last election (2012) : Emboldened denotes elected

Scottish National Party 944, 1,126 (47%)

Labour 1,054, 984 (46%)

Conservative 326 (7%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 33,891 (59%) LEAVE 23,942 (41%) on a turnout of 63%

Candidates duly nominated: Fiona Campbell (SNP), Jon Herd (Con), Stephen McNamara (Scottish Libertarian Party), Dave Meecham (Lab)

Weather at the close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 0°C

Estimate: Scottish National Party HOLD

Compiled by Harry Hayfield

Tweet



