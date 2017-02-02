I like this spoof English Heritage plaque which is doing the rounds in Stoke Central pic.twitter.com/tFJbR2xu9n — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 2, 2017

Now Nuttall risks being disqualified as an MEP

The last time an elected MP was kicked out by the courts was LAB’s Phil Woolas in 2010. The notorious leaflets his team produced were ruled to be an illegal practice where there’s a maximum of 3 year disqualification from holding elected office.

The Nuttall move relates directly to what he signed of on the nomination form which would, if proved, be regarded a more serious corrupt practice with a maximum of a 5 year ban.

The latest development is that the police have been called in – see here.

Even if Nuttall fails to win the seat action could still be taken against him and he could be barred from being an MEP.

Meanwhile there’s been a Leave.EU poll in the seat which I’ll cover if an when I’m confident that it is a proper survey with a representative sample.

