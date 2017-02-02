(Uttoxeter) Town on East Staffordshire (Con defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Labour 12, Liberal Democrat 1, United Kingdom Independence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 11)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,819, 1,543 (53%)

Labour 1,138, 995 (33%)

Green Party 501 (15%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 22,850 (37%) LEAVE 39,266 (63%) on a turnout of 74%

Candidates duly nominated: Phillip Hudson (Con), Zdzislaw Krupski (Lab), Norman Muir (UKIP)

Weather at close of polls: Clear, 9°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD

Brinsworth and Catcliffe (Lab defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat) and Dinnington (UKIP defence, sitting councillor resigns their seat) on Rotherham

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 48, United Kingdom Independence Party 14, Independent 1 (Labour majority of 33)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 44,115 (32%) LEAVE 93,272 (68%) on a turnout of 70%

Result of wards at last election (2016) : Emboldened denotes elected

Brinsworth and Catcliffe

Labour 1,764, 1,288, 1,070 (43%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 1,190 E (29%)

Liberal Democrat 637 (16%)

Conservative 480 (12%)

Candidates duly nominated: Shabana Ahmed (Lab), Adam Carter (Lib Dem), John Oliver (Con), Steve Webster (UKIP), Bex Whyman (Green)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 10°C

Estimate: Too close to call between Labour and Liberal Democrats

Dinnington

Labour 1,012, 913, 827 (28%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 954 (26%)

Independents 795, 657, 620 (22%)

Conservative 492 (14%)

Green Party 380 (11%)

Candidates duly nominated: David Foulstone (Green), Jean Hart (Ind), Lee Hunter (UKIP), Christopher Middleton (Con), Steven Scott (Ind), Dave Smith (Ind), Stephen Thornley (Lib Dem), John Vjestica (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 9°C

Estimate: Too close to call between Labour, UKIP and Liberal Democrats

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



