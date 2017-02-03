More gloomy by-election news for UKIP and the LD surge continuesFebruary 3rd, 2017
Brinsworth & Catcliffe (Rotherham) result:
LDEM: 66.0% (+50.4)
LAB: 17.1% (-26.2)
UKIP: 12.8% (-16.4)
CON: 3.0% (-8.8)
GRN: 1.0% (+1.0)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 3, 2017
So, tonight's council by-election results:
Lab gain from UKIP.
LDem gain from Lab.
Con HOLD. pic.twitter.com/xQjE8Fktbz
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 3, 2017
19% turnout in the seat Labour won from UKIP (Dinnington) compared to 32% turnout in the LibDem seat (Brinsworth). That's interesting
— Election Data (@election_data) February 3, 2017
I’m just recovering from a nasty cold which has really knocked me out so not much time for analysis.