Brinsworth & Catcliffe (Rotherham) result:

LDEM: 66.0% (+50.4)

LAB: 17.1% (-26.2)

UKIP: 12.8% (-16.4)

CON: 3.0% (-8.8)

GRN: 1.0% (+1.0) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 3, 2017

So, tonight's council by-election results:

Lab gain from UKIP.

LDem gain from Lab.

Con HOLD. pic.twitter.com/xQjE8Fktbz — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 3, 2017

19% turnout in the seat Labour won from UKIP (Dinnington) compared to 32% turnout in the LibDem seat (Brinsworth). That's interesting — Election Data (@election_data) February 3, 2017

I’m just recovering from a nasty cold which has really knocked me out so not much time for analysis.

Mike Smithson

