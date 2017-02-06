#BREAKING: John Bercow will oppose plan to let Donald Trump address parliament due to 'sexism and racism'https://t.co/Eme7D2U5SH pic.twitter.com/M5GkqEXwG2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 6, 2017

The Speaker was often a thorn in Cameron's side. But this is huge slap down for Theresa May. https://t.co/WB9NP9nv78 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) February 6, 2017

Speaker: "As far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and sexism" ..means he shd not be invited — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) February 6, 2017

Does President Trump really have the temperament not to respond to this intervention for the Speaker of the House of Commons? I think not, keep your eyes of Trump’s twitter account.

Blimey, this sounds like good news for those of betting on Trump not visiting the UK in 2017. If I were you Mr President, I wouldn’t stand for this insult. I guess Theresa May is going to be very annoyed at Speaker Bercow, and Her Majesty might also find herself in an invidious position.

This is the latest betting from William Hill on whether the State Visit will happen or not. If I was betting afresh, I’d take the 9/4.

TSE




