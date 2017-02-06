« Brexit. There’s everything to play for
John Bercow says he will block Trump from addressing Parliament during the President’s State Visit

February 6th, 2017

Does President Trump really have the temperament not to respond to this intervention for the Speaker of the House of Commons? I think not, keep your eyes of Trump’s twitter account.

Blimey, this sounds like good news for those of betting on Trump not visiting the UK in 2017. If I were you Mr President, I wouldn’t stand for this insult. I guess Theresa May is going to be very annoyed at Speaker Bercow, and Her Majesty might also find herself in an invidious position.

This is the latest betting from William Hill on whether the State Visit will happen or not. If I was betting afresh, I’d take the 9/4.

