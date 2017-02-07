Stoke Central’s down to whether BREXIT’s a big enough issue for ordinary voters to come out an give LAB a kickingFebruary 7th, 2017
This analysis feels right
The following is a great series of Tweet’s on Stoke Central by the FT’s Sebastian Payne
#2: Labour candidate might be avoiding the national media but local MPs are picking up the slack – particularly the pugnacious @RuthSmeeth
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) February 6, 2017
#4: Paul Nuttall has motivated party's base but that's only enough for a strong 2nd. Ukippers privately say they'd be surprised if he wins.
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) February 6, 2017
#6: Stoke Central is 72nd on the party's internal target list. Nuttall and Ukip already looking ahead to Leigh, if/when Andy Burnham quits
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) February 6, 2017
#7: Either way, Stoke result will be fascinating insight into Brexit/Corbyn impact on Labour core vote. Both hot door step issues.
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) February 6, 2017
#8: Farage thinks Stoke could be another Heywood and Middleton, where a Ukip surge caught Labour off guard. He's got £1,000 riding on it
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) February 6, 2017
#9: Question is: do regular folks care enough about Brexit to turn out on February 23 and give Labour + Corbyn a good kicking? Wait and see!
— Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) February 6, 2017