« Well this won’t make John Bercow happy but grumpy if only he had been bashful when it came to Trump
It’s Clive Lewisn’t a member of the shadow cabinet anymore and becomes favourite to succeed Corbyn

February 8th, 2017

But Diane Abbott doesn’t rebel

Meanwhile the elites say one thing to win votes but once the votes are won…Sad.

TSE


