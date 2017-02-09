Local By-Election Preview : February 9th 2017February 9th, 2017
Kingswood and Hazel Leys on Corby (Ind defence, elected as Labour, caused by disqualification of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Labour 24, Conservatives 5 (Labour majority of 19)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Labour 1,522, 1,472, 1,450 (54%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 606 (22%)
Conservatives 399, 314, 303 (14%)
Green Party 275, 218 (10%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 11,470 (36%) LEAVE 20,611 (64%) on a turnout of 74% (No local ward data published)
Candidates duly nominated: Stan Heggs (Con), Michael Mahon (Green), Isabel McNab (Lab)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 0°C
Estimate: Labour HOLD
Fairford North on Cotswold (Con defence, caused by resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 24, Liberal Democrats 10 (Conservative majority of 14)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 644 (51%), Liberal Democrat 351 (28%), United Kingdom Independence Party 266 (21%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 28,015 (51%) LEAVE 26,806 (49%) on a turnout of 80%
Candidates duly nominated: Andrew Doherty (Lib Dem), Xanthe Messenger (Green), Dominic Morris (Con)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 1°C
Estimate: Conservative HOLD
St. John’s on Fylde (Ratepayer defence, caused by disqualification of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 32, Independents 14, Liberal Democrats 2, Ratepayers 2, Labour 1 (Conservative majority of 13)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Fylde Ratepayers 1,607, 1,028 (45%)
Conservatives 916, 856, 585 (26%)
Labour 473 (13%)
Independent 390 (11%)
Liberal Democrat 192 (5%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 19,889 (43%) LEAVE 26,317 (57%) on a turnout of 76%
Candidates duly nominated: Mark Bamforth (Fylde Ratepayers), Jayne Boardman (Lab), Paul Hill (Green), Paul Lomax (Con)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 1°C
Estimate: Ratepayers HOLD
Waterside on North Norfolk (Con defence, caused by disqualification of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 33, Liberal Democrats 15 (Conservative majority of 18)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Conservatives 882, 845 (39%)
Liberal Democrats 538, 537 (24%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 505, 393 (22%)
Labour 210, 160 (9%)
Green Party 158, 142 (7%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 26,214 (41%) LEAVE 37,576 (59%) on a turnout of 77%
Candidates duly nominated: Tony Lumbard (Con), Marion Millership (Lib Dem), David Russell (Lab), Barry Whitehouse (UKIP)
Weather at close of polls: Snow flurries, 1°C
Estimate: Too close to call between Conservative and Liberal Democrat
Great and Little Oakley on Tendring (Ind defence, resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 23, United Kingdom Independence Party 22, Independents 7, Labour 4, Ratepayers 3, Liberal Democrat 1 (No Overall Control, Conservatives short by 8)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Independent 405 (35%), Conservative 319 (28%), United Kingdom Independence Party 261 (23%), Labour 166 (14%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 25,210 (31%) LEAVE 57,447 (69%) on a turnout of 74%
Candidates duly nominated: Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem), Mike Bush (UKIP), Andy Erskine (Con), Robert Shephard (Lab)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 3°C
Estimate: Too close to call between all parties, Con, Lib Dem and UKIP all likely to win.