Kingswood and Hazel Leys on Corby (Ind defence, elected as Labour, caused by disqualification of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Labour 24, Conservatives 5 (Labour majority of 19)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Labour 1,522, 1,472, 1,450 (54%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 606 (22%)

Conservatives 399, 314, 303 (14%)

Green Party 275, 218 (10%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 11,470 (36%) LEAVE 20,611 (64%) on a turnout of 74% (No local ward data published)

Candidates duly nominated: Stan Heggs (Con), Michael Mahon (Green), Isabel McNab (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 0°C

Estimate: Labour HOLD

Fairford North on Cotswold (Con defence, caused by resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 24, Liberal Democrats 10 (Conservative majority of 14)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 644 (51%), Liberal Democrat 351 (28%), United Kingdom Independence Party 266 (21%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 28,015 (51%) LEAVE 26,806 (49%) on a turnout of 80%

Candidates duly nominated: Andrew Doherty (Lib Dem), Xanthe Messenger (Green), Dominic Morris (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 1°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD

St. John’s on Fylde (Ratepayer defence, caused by disqualification of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 32, Independents 14, Liberal Democrats 2, Ratepayers 2, Labour 1 (Conservative majority of 13)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Fylde Ratepayers 1,607, 1,028 (45%)

Conservatives 916, 856, 585 (26%)

Labour 473 (13%)

Independent 390 (11%)

Liberal Democrat 192 (5%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 19,889 (43%) LEAVE 26,317 (57%) on a turnout of 76%

Candidates duly nominated: Mark Bamforth (Fylde Ratepayers), Jayne Boardman (Lab), Paul Hill (Green), Paul Lomax (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 1°C

Estimate: Ratepayers HOLD

Waterside on North Norfolk (Con defence, caused by disqualification of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 33, Liberal Democrats 15 (Conservative majority of 18)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 882, 845 (39%)

Liberal Democrats 538, 537 (24%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 505, 393 (22%)

Labour 210, 160 (9%)

Green Party 158, 142 (7%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 26,214 (41%) LEAVE 37,576 (59%) on a turnout of 77%

Candidates duly nominated: Tony Lumbard (Con), Marion Millership (Lib Dem), David Russell (Lab), Barry Whitehouse (UKIP)

Weather at close of polls: Snow flurries, 1°C

Estimate: Too close to call between Conservative and Liberal Democrat

Great and Little Oakley on Tendring (Ind defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 23, United Kingdom Independence Party 22, Independents 7, Labour 4, Ratepayers 3, Liberal Democrat 1 (No Overall Control, Conservatives short by 8)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Independent 405 (35%), Conservative 319 (28%), United Kingdom Independence Party 261 (23%), Labour 166 (14%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 25,210 (31%) LEAVE 57,447 (69%) on a turnout of 74%

Candidates duly nominated: Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem), Mike Bush (UKIP), Andy Erskine (Con), Robert Shephard (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 3°C

Estimate: Too close to call between all parties, Con, Lib Dem and UKIP all likely to win.

Compiled by Harry Hayfield




