It’s getting to the stage where double digit swings to the LDs are the norm

Kingswood and Hazel Leys on Corby (Ind defence, elected as Labour, caused by disqualification of sitting member)

Result: Labour 610 (65% +11%), Conservative 252 (27% +13%), Green Party 82 (9% -1%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 358 (38%) on a swing of 1% from Labour to Conservative

Fairford North on Cotswold (Con defence, caused by resignation of sitting member)

Result: Liberal Democrat 610 (68% +40%), Conservative 270 (30% -21%), Green Party 16 (2%, no candidate in 2015)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 340 (38%) on a swing of 30.5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

St. John’s on Fylde (Ratepayer defence, caused by disqualification of sitting member)

Result: Ratepayer 564 (61% +16%), Conservative 278 (30% +4%), Labour 45 (5% -8%), Green Party 40 (4%, no candidate in 2015)

Ratepayer HOLD with a majority of 286 (31%) on a swing of 6% from Conservative to Ratepayers

Waterside on North Norfolk (Con defence, caused by disqualification of sitting member)

Result: Liberal Democrat 649 (55% +31%), Conservative 410 (35% -4%), United Kingdom Independence Party 77 (7% -15%), Labour 41 (4% -5%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 239 (20%) on a swing of 17.5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

Great and Little Oakley on Tendring (Ind defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result: United Kingdom Independence Party 216 (37% +14%), Conservative 171 (29% +1%), Labour 117 (20% +6%), Liberal Democrat 83 (14%, no candidate in 2015)

United Kingdom Independence Party GAIN from Independent with a majority of 45 (8%)

Independent vote split: 40% UKIP, 40% Liberal Democrat, 17% Labour, 3% Conservative

