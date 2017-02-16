Tonight sees biggest round of local by-elections so far this yearFebruary 16th, 2017
Vote aggregate of the year’s contests so far
Bollington on Cheshire East (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 53, Labour 16, Independents 3, Middlewich First 3, Liberal Democrats 2, Nantwich Independents 2, Ratepatyers 2, Bollington First 1 (Conservative majority of 24)
Result of ward at last election (2015) : Emboldened denotes elected
Bollington First 1,743, 1,380 (37%)
Conservatives 1,435, 1,403 (31%)
Labour 1,006 (21%)
Liberal Democrats 511, 427 (11%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 107,962 (49%) LEAVE 113,163 (51%) on a turnout of 77%
Candidates duly nominated: Sam Al-Hamdani (Lib Dem), Phillip Bolton (Con), James Nicholas (Bollington First), Richard Purslow (Green), Rob Vernon (Lab)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry, 7°C
Estimate: Bollington First GAIN from Conservative
St. Thomas on Dudley (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 35, Conservatives 29, United Kingdom Independence Party 8 (No Overall Control, Labour short by 2)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Labour 3,351 (57%), United Kingdom Independence Party 1,310 (22%), Conservative 918 (16%), Green Party 258 (4%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 56,780 (32%) LEAVE 118,446 (68%) on a turnout of 72%
Candidates duly nominated: Jonathan Elliot (Con), Shanelia Mughal (Lab), Francis Sheppard (Green), Phil Wimlett (UKIP)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 7°C
Estimate: Labour HOLD
Burton on East Staffordshire (Lib Dem defence, resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Labour 12, Liberal Democrat 1, United Kingdom Indepenence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 11)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Liberal Democrat 560 (47%), Labour 354 (30%), Conservative 270 (23%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 22,850 (37%) LEAVE 39,266 (63%) on a turnout of 74%
Candidates duly nominated: Hamid Asghar (Con), Helen Hall (Lib Dem), Phil Hutchinson (Lab), Peter Levis (UKIP)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 8°C
Estimate: Liberal Democrat HOLD
Lydbrook and Ruardean on Forest of Dean (Ind defence, elected as United Kingdom Independence Party)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 21, Labour 13, United Kingdom Independence Party 7, Independent 6, Green Party 1 (No Overall Control, Conservatives short by 4)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Independent 927 E (24%)
Labour 865 E, 813, 534 (22%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 817 E, 704 (21%)
Conservatives 636, 631, 572 (17%)
Green Party 621 (16%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 21,392 (41%) LEAVE 30,251 (59%) on a turnout of 77%
Candidates duly nominated: Roy Bardo (UKIP), Karen Brown (Lab), Heather Lusty (Lib Dem), Sid Phelps (Green), Kevin White (Con)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 8°C
Estimate: United Kingdom Independence Party HOLD
Failsworth East on Oldham (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 45, Liberal Democrats 9, Conservatives 2, Independents 2, United Kingdom Independence Party 2 (Labour majority of 30)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Labour 2,571 (54%), United Kingdom Independence Party 1,118 (24%), Conservative 809 (17%), Green Party 156 (3%), Liberal Democrat 73 (2%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 42,034 (39%) LEAVE 65,369 (61%) on a turnout of 68%
Candidates duly nominated: Anthony Cahill (Con), Shaun Duffy (Lib Dem), Nicholas Godleman (UKIP), Andy Hunter-Rossall (Green), Paul Jean Jacques (Lab)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 8°C
Estimate: Labour HOLD
Elsenham and Henham on Uttlesford (Two Lib Dem defences, resignations of sitting members)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 23, Residents for Uttlesford 9, Liberal Democrats 6, Independent 1 (Conservative majority of 7)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Liberal Democrats 1,009 E, 912 E (47%)
Independent 590 (27%)
Conservatives 455, 444 (21%)
Labour 110, 102 (5%)
EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 25,619 (49%) LEAVE 26,324 (51%) on a turnout of 80%
Candidates duly nominated by party:
Green Party: Paul Allington, Karmel Stannard
United Kingdom Independence Party: David Allum, Sharron Coker
Conservatives: Alexis Beeching, Joe Rich
Liberal Democrats: Lorraine Flawn, Sinead Holland
Residents for Uttlesford: Garry LeCount, Petrina Lees
Labour: Carl Steward, Hilary Todd
Weather at the close of polls: Light rain, 7°C
Estimate: Two Liberal Democrat HOLDS
Compiled by Harry Hayfield