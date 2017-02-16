Vote aggregate of the year’s contests so far

Bollington on Cheshire East (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 53, Labour 16, Independents 3, Middlewich First 3, Liberal Democrats 2, Nantwich Independents 2, Ratepatyers 2, Bollington First 1 (Conservative majority of 24)

Result of ward at last election (2015) : Emboldened denotes elected

Bollington First 1,743, 1,380 (37%)

Conservatives 1,435, 1,403 (31%)

Labour 1,006 (21%)

Liberal Democrats 511, 427 (11%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 107,962 (49%) LEAVE 113,163 (51%) on a turnout of 77%

Candidates duly nominated: Sam Al-Hamdani (Lib Dem), Phillip Bolton (Con), James Nicholas (Bollington First), Richard Purslow (Green), Rob Vernon (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry, 7°C

Estimate: Bollington First GAIN from Conservative

St. Thomas on Dudley (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 35, Conservatives 29, United Kingdom Independence Party 8 (No Overall Control, Labour short by 2)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Labour 3,351 (57%), United Kingdom Independence Party 1,310 (22%), Conservative 918 (16%), Green Party 258 (4%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 56,780 (32%) LEAVE 118,446 (68%) on a turnout of 72%

Candidates duly nominated: Jonathan Elliot (Con), Shanelia Mughal (Lab), Francis Sheppard (Green), Phil Wimlett (UKIP)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 7°C

Estimate: Labour HOLD

Burton on East Staffordshire (Lib Dem defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Labour 12, Liberal Democrat 1, United Kingdom Indepenence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 11)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Liberal Democrat 560 (47%), Labour 354 (30%), Conservative 270 (23%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 22,850 (37%) LEAVE 39,266 (63%) on a turnout of 74%

Candidates duly nominated: Hamid Asghar (Con), Helen Hall (Lib Dem), Phil Hutchinson (Lab), Peter Levis (UKIP)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 8°C

Estimate: Liberal Democrat HOLD

Lydbrook and Ruardean on Forest of Dean (Ind defence, elected as United Kingdom Independence Party)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 21, Labour 13, United Kingdom Independence Party 7, Independent 6, Green Party 1 (No Overall Control, Conservatives short by 4)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Independent 927 E (24%)

Labour 865 E, 813, 534 (22%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 817 E, 704 (21%)

Conservatives 636, 631, 572 (17%)

Green Party 621 (16%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 21,392 (41%) LEAVE 30,251 (59%) on a turnout of 77%

Candidates duly nominated: Roy Bardo (UKIP), Karen Brown (Lab), Heather Lusty (Lib Dem), Sid Phelps (Green), Kevin White (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 8°C

Estimate: United Kingdom Independence Party HOLD

Failsworth East on Oldham (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 45, Liberal Democrats 9, Conservatives 2, Independents 2, United Kingdom Independence Party 2 (Labour majority of 30)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Labour 2,571 (54%), United Kingdom Independence Party 1,118 (24%), Conservative 809 (17%), Green Party 156 (3%), Liberal Democrat 73 (2%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 42,034 (39%) LEAVE 65,369 (61%) on a turnout of 68%

Candidates duly nominated: Anthony Cahill (Con), Shaun Duffy (Lib Dem), Nicholas Godleman (UKIP), Andy Hunter-Rossall (Green), Paul Jean Jacques (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 8°C

Estimate: Labour HOLD

Elsenham and Henham on Uttlesford (Two Lib Dem defences, resignations of sitting members)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 23, Residents for Uttlesford 9, Liberal Democrats 6, Independent 1 (Conservative majority of 7)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Liberal Democrats 1,009 E, 912 E (47%)

Independent 590 (27%)

Conservatives 455, 444 (21%)

Labour 110, 102 (5%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 25,619 (49%) LEAVE 26,324 (51%) on a turnout of 80%

Candidates duly nominated by party:

Green Party: Paul Allington, Karmel Stannard

United Kingdom Independence Party: David Allum, Sharron Coker

Conservatives: Alexis Beeching, Joe Rich

Liberal Democrats: Lorraine Flawn, Sinead Holland

Residents for Uttlesford: Garry LeCount, Petrina Lees

Labour: Carl Steward, Hilary Todd

Weather at the close of polls: Light rain, 7°C

Estimate: Two Liberal Democrat HOLDS

Compiled by Harry Hayfield

