Main polling headlines from the US and in the UKFebruary 18th, 2017
Trump slumps to historic approval rating low less than a month after becoming President
Latest Gallup Trump approval ratings have him at historic low for a President within a month of inauguration pic.twitter.com/XzwKhltUeD
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 18, 2017
CON lead over LAB up 6% with Opinium
Latest @OpiniumResearch GB Wide Westminster VI poll Con 40 (+3) Lab 27 (-3) UKIP 14 (nc) LD 8 (nc)
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 18, 2017