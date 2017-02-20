A round up of some of the literature

Latest LD communication delivered in Copeland looking like a freebie paper pic.twitter.com/kfgopx1T3s — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 19, 2017

CON A3 leaflet delivered yesterday in Copeland on this final weekend pic.twitter.com/KQW1fJF0hT — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 19, 2017

LAB wrap round ad in local Copeland paper which obviates need for activists to deliver pic.twitter.com/nveukghAZl — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 19, 2017

Just 3 days left with so much hanging in the balance

Although it’s not unusual for more than one Westminster by-election to be held on the same day I cannot recall an occasion similar to that which we will see on Thursday when the main opposition party is struggling to hang on to two seats.

Whatever the outcomes Copeland and Stoke Central will have a huge impact on domestic politics.

If LAB loses one or even both that will put renewed pressure on Corbyn. The polls have been awful and the by-elections will reinforce that in a huge way.

For UKIP Stoke Central is massive test for both the party and its new leader. The whole point of Paul Nuttall, we were told, was that he would be in a position to take UKIP’s fight into Labour heartlands particularly those where LEAVE did very well on June 23rd last year. Stoke appears to fit the bill entirely. For a large period of the campaign the betting has had Nuttall as odds-on favourite and to come away from the fight with nothing would be a major blow. If he fails could that create leadership issues once again.

For the Tories Copeland offers an extraordinary opportunity to take a seat from Labour while they are in government. The party is obviously feeling confident or else Theresa May would have kept well away. Throughout the betting has had CON as a tight odds-on favourite.

Finally the rejuvenated traditional by-election kings, the LDs, have got to come out of Thursday with something to maintain the fightback narrative. Winning either looks a massive challenge but a big increase in vote should suffice.

