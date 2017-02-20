The Mirror is reporting that Corbyn has commissioned a 10k sample poll to get views on his own future. It notes:-

“Mr Corbyn is keeping the results of the extraordinary 10,000-person study secret from the rest of the shadow cabinet, and from senior staffers in Labour HQ. Only his closest ally, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell , and his most senior political aides will be allowed to see the results of what is thought to be the biggest-ever opinion poll commissioned by Labour. “The whole thing is absolutely top secret – no-one is supposed to know about it,” a Labour insider said. “Even the people who signed off the contract aren’t allowed to see the questions, let alone the results. They are terrified of leaks.”

Given how much polling there is out there this seems like a waste of members’ money. In the chart I feature the main leader ratings that have come out this month. The questions are slightly different – favourability, satisfaction and approval, but the overall picture is the same. Voters have a overwhelmingly negative view of the LAB leader.

It is perhaps worth noting that every single set of leader ratings that have come out on Corbyn since September 2015 have had him in negative territory. Even Michael Foot opened with net positive numbers.

