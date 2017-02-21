This week will see six by-elections but not all on the same day. There is a by-election tonight, three tomorrow night and on Thursday two Parliamentary by-elections that may break a duck that has lasted anything from 35 years to 57 years and create a vacancy at the head of the Opposition. But first, as they say in all the great stage plays, we have the opening curtain

Winklebury on Basingstoke and Deane (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Conservatives 33, Labour 19, Liberal Democrats 6, Independents 2 (Conservative majority of 6)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 1,404 (46%), Labour 933 (30%), United Kingdom Independence Party 549 (18%), Liberal Democrat 179 (6%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 48,257 (48%) LEAVE 52,071 (52%) on a turnout of 78%

Candidates duly nominated: Angie Freeman (Lab), Chris Hendon (Con), Zoe-Marie Rogers (Lib Dem)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry, 10°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD

