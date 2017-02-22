Winklebury on Basingstoke and Deane (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result: Labour 824 (62% +32%), Conservative 472 (35% -11%), Liberal Democrat 42 (3% -3%)

Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 352 (27%) on a swing of 21.5% from Con to Lab

Chigwell Village on Epping Forest (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Conservatives 35, Ratepayers 13, Independents 3, Liberal Democrats 3, Green Party 2, United Kingdom Independence Party 2 (Conservative majority of 12)

Result of ward at last election (2014): Conservative 682 (62%), United Kingdom Independence Party 187 (17%), Labour 123 (11%), Green Party 63 (6%), Liberal Democrat 38 (4%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 28,676 (37%) LEAVE 48,176 (63%) on a turnout of 77%

Candidates duly nominated: Joanne Alexander-Sefre (Lib Dem), Darshan Singh Sunger (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Light Rain, 11°C

Estimate: Too close to call

Barton on Kettering (Ind defence, elected as Conservative)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 26, Labour 9, Independent 1 (Conservative majority of 16)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,660, 1,319 (49%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 791 (23%)

Labour 683, 590 (20%)

Green Party 244 (7%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 21,030 (39%) LEAVE 32,877 (61%) on a turnout of 76%

Candidates duly nominated: Robert Clements (UKIP), Andrew Dutton (Lib Dem), Dianne Miles-Zanger (Con), Rob Reeves (Green)

Weather at the close of polls: Heavy Rain, 10°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD

Charterlands on South Hams (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Green Party 3, Liberal Democrats 2, Labour 1 (Conservative majority of 19)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 1,092 (64%), Green Party 330 (20%), Independent 274 (16%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 29,308 (53%) LEAVE 26,142 (47%) on a turnout of 80%

Candidates duly nominated: Jonathan Bell (Con), Janet Chapman (Green), Elizabeth Huntley (Lib Dem), David Trigger (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry, 10°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD



