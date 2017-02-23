Expectations management or the harbinger of a truly terrible night for Labour?February 23rd, 2017
Interesting via @AndrewSparrow https://t.co/pdMYYngJqi pic.twitter.com/Wb4kVE1qa1
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 23, 2017
Chatter is Labour hold Stoke, Tories take Copeland but consensus so often wrong! results in a few hours that could change political mood
— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 23, 2017
Looks like party estimates of 30% turnout in Stoke could come true. Utterly dire – and could swing the entire result. From today's WaughZone pic.twitter.com/8ZtAN6vVjl
— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) February 23, 2017
Latest Betfair odds implies UKIP have a better chance of winning Stoke than Labour have of holding Copeland.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 23, 2017
Just a reminder at this on June 23rd, Leave were 13/1, which was a 7% implied probability of Leave winning.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 23, 2017
But an interesting tweet from an anti-Corbyn MP
Copeland has been Labour for 82 years & we threw the kitchen sink at it. Would take 60 year seismic event for Tories to win.
— Graham Jones MP (@GrahamJones_MP) February 23, 2017
Will seek to blame quitting moderates and Blair intervention for defeats (if they happen), says Newsnight.
— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) February 23, 2017