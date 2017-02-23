Chatter is Labour hold Stoke, Tories take Copeland but consensus so often wrong! results in a few hours that could change political mood — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 23, 2017

Looks like party estimates of 30% turnout in Stoke could come true. Utterly dire – and could swing the entire result. From today's WaughZone pic.twitter.com/8ZtAN6vVjl — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) February 23, 2017

Latest Betfair odds implies UKIP have a better chance of winning Stoke than Labour have of holding Copeland. — TSE (@TSEofPB) February 23, 2017

Just a reminder at this on June 23rd, Leave were 13/1, which was a 7% implied probability of Leave winning. — TSE (@TSEofPB) February 23, 2017

But an interesting tweet from an anti-Corbyn MP

Copeland has been Labour for 82 years & we threw the kitchen sink at it. Would take 60 year seismic event for Tories to win. — Graham Jones MP (@GrahamJones_MP) February 23, 2017

Will seek to blame quitting moderates and Blair intervention for defeats (if they happen), says Newsnight. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) February 23, 2017

