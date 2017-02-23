D-Day. The day Doris Day came to Copeland pic.twitter.com/Laa4WYkxVp — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 23, 2017

Copeland Parliamentary by-election (Lab defence, caused by resignation of sitting member)

Result at last general election (2015): Labour 16,750 (42%), Conservative 14,186 (36%), United Kingdom Independence Party 6,148 (16%), Liberal Democrat 1,368 (3%), Green Party 1,179 (3%)

EU Referendum Result (estimate): REMAIN 40.15% LEAVE 59.85%

Candidates duly nominated: Michael Guest (Ind), Rebecca Hanson (Lib Dem), Trudy Harrison (Con), Ray Ivinson (Ind), Jack Lennox (Green), Fiona Mills (UKIP), Gillian Troughton (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Whitehaven Cloudy, but dry 5°C, Keswick Heavy Rain 3°C

Estimate (based on historical trends): Labour HOLD on a swing of 1% from Con to Lab

Stoke on Trent Central Parliamentary by-election (Lab defence, caused by resignation of sitting member)

Result at last general election (2015): Labour 12,220 (39%), United Kingdom Independence Party 7,041 (23%), Conservative 7,008 (23%), Independent 2,120 (7%), Liberal Democrat 1,296 (4%), Green Party 1,123 (4%), Other Parties 276 (1%)

EU Referendum Result (estimate): REMAIN 34.98% LEAVE 65.02%

Candidates duly nominated: Mohammed Akram (Ind), Zulfiqar Ali (Lib Dem), Jack Brereton (Con), The Incredible Flying Brick (Loony), Adam Colclough (Green), Godfrey Davies (Christian People’s Alliance), Barbara Fielding (Ind), David Furness (BNP), Paul Nuttall (UKIP), Gareth Snell (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Light Rain 4°C

Estimate (based on historical trends): Labour HOLD on a swing of 1% from Lab to Con

Tonight’s local elections

Chigwell Village on Epping Forest (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Conservatives 35, Ratepayers 13, Independents 3, Liberal Democrats 3, Green Party 2, United Kingdom Independence Party 2 (Conservative majority of 12)

Result of ward at last election (2014): Conservative 682 (62%), United Kingdom Independence Party 187 (17%), Labour 123 (11%), Green Party 63 (6%), Liberal Democrat 38 (4%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 28,676 (37%) LEAVE 48,176 (63%) on a turnout of 77%

Candidates duly nominated: Joanne Alexander-Sefre (Lib Dem), Darshan Singh Sunger (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 5°C

Estimate: Too close to call

Barton on Kettering (Ind defence, elected as Conservative)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 26, Labour 9, Independent 1 (Conservative majority of 16)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,660, 1,319 (49%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 791 (23%)

Labour 683, 590 (20%)

Green Party 244 (7%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 21,030 (39%) LEAVE 32,877 (61%) on a turnout of 76%

Candidates duly nominated: Robert Clements (UKIP), Andrew Dutton (Lib Dem), Dianne Miles-Zanger (Con), Rob Reeves (Green)

Weather at the close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 5°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD

Charterlands on South Hams (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 25, Green Party 3, Liberal Democrats 2, Labour 1 (Conservative majority of 19)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 1,092 (64%), Green Party 330 (20%), Independent 274 (16%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 29,308 (53%) LEAVE 26,142 (47%) on a turnout of 80%

Candidates duly nominated: Jonathan Bell (Con), Janet Chapman (Green), Elizabeth Huntley (Lib Dem), David Trigger (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Clear, 5°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD

An apology



I wish to apologise to any members who may be experiencing a case of deja vu, that strange sensation that a person has lived through something before, this was due to a misunderstanding by myself that these by-elections listed above would be happening yesterday evening. This was a mistake on my part and I hope that members will not hold it against me

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



