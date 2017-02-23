In part one, Keiran is joined by the former Editor of the Sunday Telegraph, Daily Telegraph and Spectator Charles Moore. Charles is also the authorised biographer of former Conservative Prime Minister Lady Margaret Thatcher and still writes columns for the Telegraph and Spectator today. He spoke to Keiran to give his perspective on the recent Polling Matters / Opinium survey that showed Thatcher as the most popular PM of the past thirty years. Why does her legacy surpass that of her successors in the eyes of voters? How does Theresa May compare? Would Thatcher have voted Brexit and what should we make of the ‘fake news’ phenomenon?