This week’s PB/Polling Matters podcast: Looking at Mrs Thatcher & how LAB can re-engage with disaffected working class votersFebruary 23rd, 2017
This week’s PB/Polling Matters podcast is split into two parts:
In part one, Keiran is joined by the former Editor of the Sunday Telegraph, Daily Telegraph and Spectator Charles Moore. Charles is also the authorised biographer of former Conservative Prime Minister Lady Margaret Thatcher and still writes columns for the Telegraph and Spectator today. He spoke to Keiran to give his perspective on the recent Polling Matters / Opinium survey that showed Thatcher as the most popular PM of the past thirty years. Why does her legacy surpass that of her successors in the eyes of voters? How does Theresa May compare? Would Thatcher have voted Brexit and what should we make of the ‘fake news’ phenomenon?
In part two, Keiran is joined by Phil Burton-Cartledge. Phil is a lecturer in Sociology at the University of Derby and a Labour activist. He also runs the blog ‘All that is solid’. Phil joined Keiran to give his perspective on how Labour would do in today’s by-elections, what is coming up on the doorstep and how Labour can reengage with disaffected working class voters? He also gives a useful background on Stoke and some of the issues facing the city and the surrounding area.
Follow this week’s guests
@keiranpedley
@charleshmoore
@philbc3