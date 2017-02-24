Harry Hayfield’s Local By-Election Summary : February 2017

February local by election aggregate % vote shares with changes on last time

CON 24%-5

LAB 24%-5

LD 28%+18

UKIP 9%-6

OTH 9%+3

Liberal Democrats 7,162 votes (28% +18% on last time) winning 7 seats (+4 seats on last time)

Labour 6,305 votes (24% -5% on last time) winning 5 seats (+1 seat on last time)

Conservatives 6,255 votes (24% -5% on last time) winning 2 seats (-7 seats on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 2,468 votes (9% -6% on last time) winning 1 seat (-1 seat on last time)

Other Parties 2,337 votes (9% +3% on last time) winning 2 seats (+3 seats on last time)

Green Party 959 votes (4% -2% on last time) winning 1 seat (+1 seat on last time)

Independents 493 votes (2% -4% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 seat on last time)

Liberal Democrat lead of 857 (4%) on a swing from Lab to Lib Dem of 11.5% (No swing from Con to Lab)

GAINS

Liberal Democrats GAIN Brinsworth and Catcliffe on Rotherham from Lab

Labour GAIN Dinnington on Rotherham from UKIP

Liberal Democrats GAIN Fairford North on Cotswold from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Waterside on North Norfolk from Con

United Kingdom Independence Party GAIN Great and Little Oakley on Tendring from Ind

Bollington First GAIN Bollington on Cheshire East from Con

Green Party GAIN Lydbrook and Ruardean on Forest of Dean from UKIP

Residents for Uttlesford GAIN two seats in Elsenham and Henham on Uttlesford from Lib Dem

Liberal Democrats GAIN Emmbrook on Wokingham from Con

Labour GAIN Winklebury on Basingstoke and Deane from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Barton on Kettering from Con

Liberal Democrats GAIN Charterlands on South Hams from Con



