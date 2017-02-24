If Jeremy Corbyn wants to see Labour humiliated at a general election he will continue as Labour leaderFebruary 24th, 2017
Tories GAIN Copeland. Surely Corbyn has to realise he is toxic with voters? pic.twitter.com/2Q29M0Z58y
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 24, 2017
Copeland, result:
CON: 44.3% (+8.5)
LAB: 37.3% (-4.9)
LDEM: 7.2% (+3.8)
UKIP: 6.5% (-9.0)
IND: 2.6% (+2.6)
GRN: 1.7% (-1.3)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 24, 2017
#Copeland declaration imminent. A reminder there's been nothing directly comparable to this since the 19th century https://t.co/he6JBa4Y8B pic.twitter.com/90mk2A7tFv
— NumbrCrunchrPolitics (@NCPoliticsUK) February 24, 2017
If Corbyn had any shame or decency, he would be announcing his resignation in the morning following the result in Copeland.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 24, 2017
But this is his response to tonight’s results.
Labour will go further to reconnect with voters, and break with the failed political consensus – @jeremycorbyn https://t.co/09Ne1jgsEx
— Labour Press Team (@labourpress) February 24, 2017