If UKIP can’t win in the capital of Brexit then just where can they win without defector-incumbents?February 24th, 2017
Gareth Snell the embodiment of David Cameron's maxim about Twitter wins the Stoke by-election. Paul Nuttall loses in the capital of Brexit pic.twitter.com/NOeE2kJC79
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 24, 2017
Stoke on Trent Central, result:
LAB: 37.1% (-2.2)
UKIP: 24.7% (+2.1)
CON: 24.3% (+1.8)
LDEM: 9.8% (+5.7)
GRN: 1.4% (-2.2)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 24, 2017
Stoke is only the 6th time in a by election in England since 1970 that the government has seen their share of the vote rise – John Curtice
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 24, 2017
Source: Paul Nuttall tells UKIP activists he will "absolutely not" resign as leader in the morning if he does not win Stoke Central.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 24, 2017
Meanwhile over in Copeland, the Tories are going postal.
My understanding is still that #Copeland close in on the day voting, but postals probably put the Tories over the line #CopelandByElection
— Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) February 24, 2017
John Curtice says if Labour lose Copeland it is the worst result for any opposition since 1945.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) February 24, 2017