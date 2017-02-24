Gareth Snell the embodiment of David Cameron's maxim about Twitter wins the Stoke by-election. Paul Nuttall loses in the capital of Brexit pic.twitter.com/NOeE2kJC79 — TSE (@TSEofPB) February 24, 2017

Stoke on Trent Central, result:

LAB: 37.1% (-2.2)

UKIP: 24.7% (+2.1)

CON: 24.3% (+1.8)

LDEM: 9.8% (+5.7)

GRN: 1.4% (-2.2) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 24, 2017

Stoke is only the 6th time in a by election in England since 1970 that the government has seen their share of the vote rise – John Curtice — TSE (@TSEofPB) February 24, 2017

Source: Paul Nuttall tells UKIP activists he will "absolutely not" resign as leader in the morning if he does not win Stoke Central. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 24, 2017

Meanwhile over in Copeland, the Tories are going postal.

My understanding is still that #Copeland close in on the day voting, but postals probably put the Tories over the line #CopelandByElection — Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) February 24, 2017

John Curtice says if Labour lose Copeland it is the worst result for any opposition since 1945. — TSE (@TSEofPB) February 24, 2017

