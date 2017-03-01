Both Fillon and Macron move up in the French President betting following Fillon statement that he's staying in race. pic.twitter.com/60j5cASg4h — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 1, 2017

The gamble on Juppe (100/1 this morning, into 8/1 before Fillon spoke) looks to have been foiled. https://t.co/zxwX6a3R3d — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) March 1, 2017

But the problems over his wife’s “jobs” gets more serious

There’s been a huge amount of movement in the French Presidential betting following news that the wife of Fillon, Republican candidate, could be facing police action over the “jobs” for which she was paid large amount of money.

At one stage the word was that Fillon would pull out leaving, perhaps, Juppe to take over. Such a move was worrying for Macron because it was felt that he could eat more into the support coalition that the young independent has built up.

This is ongoing and Fillon is due to be interviewed formally about the allegations on March 15th.

