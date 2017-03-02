Mudeford and Friars Cliffe on Christchurch (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 19, Independents 2, United Kingdom Independence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 16)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,900, 1,897, 1,437 (56%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 945 (28%)

Labour 558, 515 (16%)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 12,782 (41%) LEAVE 18,268 (59%) on a turnout of 79%

Candidates duly nominated: Fiona Cownie (Green), Sheila Gray (Ind), Paul Hilliard (Con), Julian Spurr (Lab), Lawrence Wilson (UKIP)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry, 9°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD (Con 47%, Lab 17%, Ind 17%, UKIP 14%, Green 5%)



Redcar and Cleveland – 2 by-elections

Result of council at last election (2015): Labour 29, Liberal Democrats 11, Conservatives 10, Independents 6, East Cleveland Independent 1, Easton Independent 1, United Kingdom Independence Party 1 (No Overall Control, Labour short by 1)

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 24,586 (34%) LEAVE 48,128 (66%) on a turnout of 70%

Hutton (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of ward at last election (2015) : Emboldened denotes elected

Consereatives 1,997, 1,963, 1,792 (54%)

Labour 1,071, 950, 856 (29%)

Liberal Democrat 643 (17%)

Candidates duly nominated: Barry Hudson (UKIP), Graeme Kidd (Lib Dem), Alma Thrower (Con), Ian Urwin (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 4°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD (Con 46%, Lab 26%, Lib Dem 26%, UKIP 2%)

Newcomen (Lib Dem defence, death of sitting member)

Result of ward at last election (2015) : Emboldened denotes elected

Liberal Democrats 863, 621 (40%)

Labour 735, 624 (34%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 400 (18%)

Independent 176 (8%)

Candidates duly nominated: Laura Benson (Lib Dem), Charlie Brady (Lab), Mark Hannon (Ind), Dave Stones (Ind), Andrea Turner (UKIP), Maret Ward (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Clear, 4°C

Estimate: Liberal Democrat HOLD (Lib Dem 52%, Lab 31%, UKIP 11%, Con 4%, Ind 1%, Ind 1%)

Kersal on Salford (Lab defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 52, Conservatives 8 (Labour majority of 44)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Labour 2,110 (49%), Conservative 1,872 (43%), Green Party 250 (6%), Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 89 (2%)

Candidates duly nominated: Christopher Barnes (UKIP), Mike Pevitt (Lab), Jason Reading (Green), Arnie Saunders (Con), Adam Slack (Lib Dem), Jonny Wineberg (Ind)

Weather at close of polls: Clear, 5°C

Estimate: Labour HOLD (Lab 44%, Con 38%, Lib Dem 10%, Ind 5%, Green 3%)

Northern Ireland Assembly (caused by the resignation of Martin McGuinness as Deputy First Minister)

Result of Assembly at last election (2016) adjusted for reduction of members:

Democratic Unionists 31% winning 34 seats, Sinn Fein 25% winning 25 seats, Ulster Unionists 13% winning 10 seats, Social Democratic and Labour Party 13% winning 9 seats, Alliance Party of Northern Ireland 7% winning 8 seats, Green Party 3% winning 2 seats, Traditional Unionist Voice 4% winning 1 seat, People Before Profit 2% winning 1 seat

EU Referendum Result: REMAIN 440,707 (56%) LEAVE 349,442 (46%) on a turnout of 63%

Weather at close of polls: Belfast Heavy Rain, 4°C, Portavogie (Strangford) Heavy Rain, 6°C, Ballintoy (Antrim North) Heavy Rain, 2°C

Estimate: DUP 29 (-5), SF 27 (+2), UUP 14 (+4), All 8 (n/c), SDLP 8 (-1), Green 2 (n/c), TUV 1 (n/c), PBP 1 (n/c)

Compiled by Harry Hayfield

